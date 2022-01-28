Police find body of shooting victim in Cedar Rapids street
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shooting report Thursday and found a body lying in a street in a residential area.
The shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. in southeast Cedar Rapids, police said. When officers arrived, they found the body of a dead male who appeared to have been shot. Police said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted incident.”
Investigators haven’t made any arrests, and they did not immediately release the name of the person killed.
Ankeny man shot in apartment dies; police make arrest
ANKENY, Iowa — A man who was shot in a suburban Des Moines apartment earlier this week has died, and another man has been arrested in the case, police in Ankeny said.
Officers were called to the apartment Tuesday night and found 21-year-old Eli Reed inside with gunshot wounds, police said Thursday in a news release. Wednesday morning, police arrested 24-year-old John Peak on a charge of reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury, and he was released on bond hours later.
Later Wednesday night, Reed died of his injuries, police said, and an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed against Peak. Police said detectives were working with Peak’s attorney to arrange for Peak to turn himself in on the new charge.
Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died
DES MOINES — A shooting at a Des Moines apartment complex earlier this month has become the city’s first homicide of 2022 after the victim died from his wounds Thursday, police said.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the complex, police said. Officers called to the scene found Trishay Marsean Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, with gunshot wounds, officials said.
No arrests have been announced in Thompson’s killing.
Madison woman found guilty in parking ramp shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman has been convicted in a fatal shooting in a downtown Madison parking ramp in 2018.
A Dane County jury late Wednesday found Kenyairra Gadson guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 21-year-old Steven Villegas. Jurors rejected Gadson’s notion that she was acting in self-defense when she shot Villegas during a confrontation between two groups of people.
The jury deliberated for nearly 19 hours over two days before reaching a verdict.