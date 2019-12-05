Woman dead, suspect in custody after bank robbery in Iowa
LU VERNE, Iowa — Investigators said Wednesday they have a suspect in custody after a shooting during a bank robbery in a small northern Iowa town left one woman dead.
Mitch Mortvedt, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the robbery and shooting at the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of about 250 people.
Mortvedt said a female employee was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot Wednesday morning. Mortvedt did not identify the victim or the suspect.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the woman sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
The statement said investigators believe they have the perpetrator in custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
Mortvedt said the vehicle and its occupant matched the description of the alleged bank robber, but that the person was detained for questioning without incident. He said investigators were “trying to put the pieces together” and that the public is no longer in danger.
Boys arrested after pellet gun fired on Madison school bus
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested two teenage boys Wednesday after one of them fired a pellet gun from a school bus and the other took the gun into their middle school.
Police said in a news release that one of the boys fired the gun out of a bus window Tuesday afternoon, striking a female student who had just disembarked. Her condition wasn’t immediately known. WISC-TV reported that the school does not believe the student with the pellet gun intended to harm anyone.
Police said security staff at Jefferson Middle School along with a police officer intercepted the bus as it arrived at the school on Wednesday morning.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting arrest.
Meanwhile, another boy took the pellet gun into the school. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon on school grounds.
Police said investigations continue.
Southern Illinois University names next president
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University has chosen the president of Winthrop University in South Carolina as its next leader.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reported that SIU in a news release said the Board of Trustees is expected to confirm the appointment of Daniel F. Mahony as the next SIU president when it meets today.
On Tuesday, Mahony said he was stepping down to become president of SIU, and Winthrop University said Mahony’s last day will be on March 1.
Mahony was Winthrop’s president for nearly five years. Recently, under his leadership, the university earned its highest ranking in a quarter century in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” compilation.
Before becoming Winthrop’s president, Mahony was a dean at Kent State University and a professor and administrator at Louisville University.