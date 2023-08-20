Dakota Solonka’s qualifying score in this weekend’s 12th annual 11thframe.com Open was not what he expected, so he went into what he learned bowling for college powerhouse St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
Over the 12 games of the second round, a 234 average propelled him from 37 th place into fifth place for the stepladder final, then he won four matches to the title and $2,800 first place prize.
“Just keep my head down, keep throwing as good as I can throw it over and over. If the pins were to fall, and they did,” Solonka said after defeating David Krol, Springfield, Missouri, 256 – 236 in the championship match. Krol took home $2,300.
With his two-handed style, Solonka of Davenport, Iowa, made Saturday’s first round cut by only 14 pins, then added six games over 240 to climb thirty-two places into the four-match stepladder final Sunday at Cherry Lanes.
The first match saw two young bowlers with national television experience, Solonka on the 2022 national men’s collegiate runner up St. Ambrose University team, and fourth-seeded Zach Andresen, a two-hander from Princeton, Minnesota, as runner up as the 2023 PBA Junior National Championship earlier this spring. In a high-scoring tilt, Andresen’s ninth-frame split on a six-bagger was the difference in a 249-228 decision.
Solonka then ousted this year’s USBC Open Championship winner in individual all-events and a member of the team all-events champs, third-seeded Nick Kruml, St. Peters, Missouri. Kruml had trouble getting lined up on the right lane of the championship pair, falling 243-175.
The semifinal match saw another lower qualifier making a late run, second-seeded Shea Bittenbender, St. Louis, but a late string of strikes wasn’t enough as he dropped a 237-179 decision.
The championship match saw the top seeded Krol playing catch-up with four strikes after four spares, closing the gap after Solonka started with the first seven strikes before converting the 2-8 spare, then throwing a ninth-frame messenger strike. Krol could have struck out for 257 to force Solonka to double for the win, but a solid 10-pin leave in his ninth frame allowed Solonka to get a seven-count on the first ball in his tenth frame to seal the win. But the ninth frame messenger strike, even for a moment, caused the only doubt about the match’s outcome.
“The 7-10 split was up for a second, saw the 7-pin fall, then was grateful when the head pin rolled into the 10-pin for the strike. Then it hit me all I needed was one more good shot for the win.”
Solonka started seeing the possibility of making the top five for the stepladder final in Game 3 in Sunday’s second round.
“I had the front nine strikes for 278 and thought this has life. I can keep putting up scores and give this a run. That really set me up for the rest of the day,” Solonka said.
Local bowlers cashing were Brody Green in 29 th place and Stephen Habel in 52 nd place.