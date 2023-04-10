Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-105, on Sunday in Toronto in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed.

Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

