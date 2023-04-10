Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-105, on Sunday in Toronto in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed.
Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Lindell Wiggington scored 17 points, and Goran Dragic and Thanasis Antetokounmpo each had 14 for Milwaukee, which finished the regular season 58-24.
Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 points for the Raptors, who finished 41-41 for the second time in team history.
Bulls 103, Pistons 81 — At Chicago: Zach LaVine scored 17 points and DeMar DeRozan added 16 to help Chicago end the regular season with a win over Detroit. Chicago plays in Toronto on Wednesday in an elimination game in the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Nuggets 109, Kings 95 — At Denver: Bruce Brown had a team-high 21 points and six assists, Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the short-handed Denver rallied from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to end a three-game skid.
Clippers 119, Suns 114 — At Phoenix: Norman Powell scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook had 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to secure the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff bracket. The teams meet again in the first round of the playoffs.
Thunder 115, Grizzlies 100 — At Oklahoma City: Tre Mann scored 24 points and career highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists, notching his first career triple-double, and Oklahoma City defeated Memphis in the regular-season finale.
Warriors 157, Trail Blazers 101 — At Portland, Ore.: Golden State set an NBA record by scoring 55 points in the first quarter and secured the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Klay Thompson, who scored 20 points, became the third player in NBA history to hit at least 300 3-pointers in a season. Teammate Stephen Curry, who did it four times, and James Harden are the other two players.
Celtics 120, Hawks 114 — At Boston: Payton Pritchard finished with his first career triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and Boston beat Atlanta in a matchup of mostly reserves.
76ers 134, Nets 105 — At New York: Shake Milton scored 20 points and chased Cam Thomas all over the floor in the fourth quarter to keep him at 46, and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn. The teams face each other next weekend to begin the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Lakers 128, Jazz 117 — At Los Angeles: LeBron James hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 36 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Lakers surged into the postseason as the seventh seed in the West.
Timberwolves 113, Pelicans 108 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards had 26 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead Minnesota past the Pelicans in the play-in tournament seeding after losing a pair of starters to anger management problems. Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson late in the second quarter and was dismissed for the rest of the game, after Jaden McDaniels hurt his right hand by hitting a wall in frustration.
Hornets 106, Cavaliers 95 — At Cleveland: Mark Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds and fellow rookie Bryce McGowens scored 22 points as Charlotte rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the playoff-bound Cleveland.
Heat 123, Magic 110 — At Miami: Udonis Haslem scored 24 points in his final regular-season game, Duncan Robinson added 20 and Miami tuned up for its game against the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament by beating Orlando.
Pacers 141, Knicks 136 — At New York: Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points and was one of seven Pacers who had double-digit points in Indiana’s win over New York.
Spurs 138, Mavericks 117 — At Dallas: Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points, and San Antonio sent Dallas into an offseason of uncertainty with a victory over the Mavericks in a meaningless, reserve-filled finale.
Rockets 114, Wizards 109 — At Washington: Jabari Smith Jr. scored 20 points for Houston, which went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to top Washington. Neither team will be in the playoffs.
