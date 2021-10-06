A partnership between the Dubuque Fine Arts Players and Loras Players will make its debut, along with the world premieres of three one-act play winners during this year’s DBQ One Act Play Contest and Festival.
In its 44th year, the event always has included production of the winning scripts as part of the prize package. But this will be the first year that the Loras Players have been involved in bringing those plays to the stage.
Founded in 1910, the Loras Players is one of the oldest continuous operating theater troupes west of the Mississippi River, according to organizers.
“There were just a couple of places that playwrights could find opportunities to submit their plays before the Internet took off,” said Art Roche, a board member for the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society, the umbrella organization for Dubuque Fine Arts Players and One Act Play Contest and Festival. “Now, there are multiple places (online) where writers are looking for this information, so we’ve been planting our seed wherever we can.”
This year’s contest brought in 112 entries, including that of the second place winner, “A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (And to Kill Your Spouse),” written by Lindsey Brown, a 42-year-old English teacher from Auckland, New Zealand.
“I found the information through a website called Play Submission Helper,” Brown wrote via email. “They produce a monthly overview of opportunities for playwrights.”
“We’ve had entries from other countries in the past,” Roche said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever had an international winner.”
Jake Heelein, 21, a Loras College senior majoring in media studies and creative writing, is directing Brown’s play.
“It very much just worked out that I am a big comedy fan, and the show they gave me was a comedy,” Heelein said. “I couldn’t ask for a better show to be directing.”
If that wasn’t serendipitous enough, Heelein also recognized the “down under” sense of humor that permeated Brown’s script.
“I could definitely sense that it was written by somebody from the Australian continent (area),” he said. “I love Australian comedians like Hannah Gadsby, so I was familiar with that style of comedy and recognized it right away.”
The two-character play about a marriage on the brink takes place in open water on a small row boat.
“I’m in the process of turning it into a full-length piece because I had such fun writing it,” Brown said. “And I’ve written a second piece called ‘A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (And to Escape Your Own Wedding)’ and a third piece called ‘A Lovely Day for a Boating Trip (And to Get Rid of a Body).’ So the three pieces can be performed as a triptych of plays.”
Heelein said he has enjoyed getting to know his two-person cast, including Loras College students Ramsey Schulz and Taylor Hrabek.
“Sometimes, we get off task, but I kind of let that go because they’re getting to know each other better, and that will just make their performances better,” he said.
Heelein’s biggest challenge has been translating the New Zealand sense of humor to a Midwest audience.
“As an American, I wondered how I was going to translate these subtle jokes to the audience,” he said. “That was my big goal — to make it something an American audience could enjoy and understand. It’s very tongue-in-cheek and very subtle.”
The first place winner, “Lighted Fools,” by Bridget Grace Sheaff, of Des Moines, will be directed by Jill Heitzman; and third place winner, “Grey,” by Kristen Benjamin, of Millsboro, Del., will be directed by Alison English.
Roche said all but one of the people involved in this year’s production, from actors and directors to stage crew, are Loras College students.
“It’s hard to get people to come and audition for you,” Roche said. “I think there’s a little bit of competition (in the Dubuque theater community). So it’s been great that we had a good response from students. It’s been such a pleasure working with college-aged people who are just so happy to be here.”
Heelein, who also serves as president of the Loras College Theater, agreed that the partnership is a good fit for both the fine arts society and the school.
“I’ve been working with both sides and making sure it’s the best partnership it can be,” he said. “It was a natural pairing. Ryan Decker, our theater director, really brought us an opportunity, and we’re approaching it with a lot of excitement.”