News in your town

Hurricane Iota hits Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Grassley tests positive, quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19

2 charged after woman shot by 2-year-old in Dyersville

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

Trump faces approaching deadline for recount in Wisconsin

Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

5 more deaths, 79 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 2 deaths in Delaware Co.; 1 in Jackson Co.

States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

Iowa passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as pace accelerates

1 hurt when vehicle collides with semi in Jo Daviess County

7-year-old boy dies after hit in Iowa school parking lot

Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court