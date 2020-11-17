The annual Telegraph Herald all-area girls cross country team has a championship feel to it.
Kayci Martensen, of Benton, won her second consecutive Wisconsin state championship, Hempstead freshman Keelee Leitzen made history as an Iowa champion, and Lancaster used pack running to claim a Wisconsin team championship.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections and their 5K times at the state meets:
Bridee Burks — The junior ran a 20:13.76 to finish 21st overall and as the sixth team scorer as Lancaster won the Wisconsin Division 3 state team championship at West Salem. She also finished ninth overall at the Darlington Sectional, which the Flying Arrows won on a tie-breaker. Burks was the top runner on a balanced team that relied on pack running to win.
Julia Gehl — The Hempstead freshman ran an 18:46 to place 12th overall in the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge, where the Mustangs took seventh as a team. She also finished fifth overall in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. She earned Elite All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Izzy Gorton — A 12th grader at Dubuque Senior, she placed 19th overall with a 19:21.9 in the Iowa Class 4A state meet at Fort Dodge in helping the Rams take sixth as a team. She finished fourth at the Dubuque Soccer Complex state qualifying meet.
Hailey Heiar — A sophomore who decided to run cross country this fall after the state of Illinois pushed the volleyball season to the spring, she finished second at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional meet with a time of 19:15.5. Out of precautions over the coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association opted against hosting a state meet, the next step after sectionals.
Maria Kruse — The freshman became Dyersville Beckman’s first ever medalist — male or female — when she ran a 20:02 to finish 10th in the Iowa Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge. A week earlier, she finished third in the state qualifying meet at Jesup. She earned All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Keelee Leitzen — The Hempstead freshman became the first female runner from a Dubuque public school to win a state championship when she turned in an 18:08.0 in the Iowa Class 4A meet at Fort Dodge to win by 10.3 seconds and help the Mustangs to a seventh-place team finish. She also won the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Leitzen posted the third-best time, regardless of class, at the state meet to earn Elite All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Hanna Martensen — The freshman from the Southwestern, Cuba City and Benton tri-op, she finished seventh with a 19:20.89 at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet in Colby. She finished second to her older sister, Kayci, at the Westby Sectional one week earlier.
Kayci Martensen — A junior on the tri-op team representing Southwestern, Cuba City and Benton, she won her second consecutive Wisconsin Division 2 state championship with an 18:09.29 — more than 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up at Colby, Wis. A week earlier, she also won the sectional meet at Westby.
Gabby Moran — The Dubuque Wahlert senior ran a 19:16.8 to finish ninth overall in the Iowa Class 3A state meet at Fort Dodge while leading the Golden Eagles to a third-place team finish. A week earlier, she won the Monticello state qualifying race in leading the Eagles to a team championship. She earned All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Brynlee Nelson — The Fennimore senior ran a 19:29.87 to finish fifth overall at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet at West Salem. A week earlier, she won the Darlington Sectional meet in 15:59.3.
Brooke O’Brien — A sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead, she ran a 19:24.4 to place 20th overall at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge as the Mustangs finished seventh as a team. She took sixth at the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Alix Oliver — The Dubuque Wahlert senior placed 13th overall at the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge with a 19:31.3, as the Eagles took third in the team race. She also took second place in the Monticello state qualifying event as Wahlert won the team title. She earned All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Emma Ostwinkle — The Cascade senior ran a 20:16.4 to finish 14th overall in the Iowa Class 2A state meet at Fort Dodge. A week earlier, she placed second at the state qualifying meet hosted by her school. She earned All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Raquel Reuter — A freshman from Darlington, she took ninth at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet at West Salem. She finished fifth at the sectional meet hosted by her school a week earlier.
Lily Schmidt — The 12th grader at Dubuque Senior finished 10th at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge with an 18:40 to lead the Rams to sixth in the team competition. A week earlier, the University of Iowa recruit placed third in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. She earned Elite All-State honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches for the third time.
HONORABLE MENTION
Holly Beauchamp (Bellevue Marquette), Lauryn Bunn (Fennimore), Samantha Callahan (Galena), Maddie Digman (Hempstead), Lanie Duggan (Wahlert), Delaney Dunne (Bellevue), Audrey Franklin (Hempstead), Ellie Hermiston (Hempstead), Elyza Hoffman (Senior), Meg Katzung (Prairie du Chien), Ellie Kirby (Wahlert), Leah Klapatauskas (Senior), Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque), Lauren Klein (Western Dubuque), Kaylee Koos (Bellevue Marquette), Ellie Meyer (Wahlert), Kaitlyn Miller (Senior), Kristin Muench (Lancaster), Lucia Nelson (Senior), Emily Richter (Hempstead), Hanna Walsh (Senior), Gabby Williamson (Bellevue).