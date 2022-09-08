Age: 31.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: City of Dubuque Community Engagement Coordinator with the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support department.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Volunteer activities:
Education: Bachelor of Science in health wellness. Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Masters of education in higher education student personnel
Family: Sons, Taiyza and Kahri.
Person most inspirational to me and why: The most inspiring person in my life would be my mother Ngao Phiri. She is a woman grounded in faith and family. She raised four boys in a country she was not familiar with, redid her college education due to country standards, is a present mother and a community champion. My mother instilled in us resiliency, courage, integrity, love, servant leadership and faith. My mom continues to be an impact in so many people’s lives in our hometown and that is something that always has left an impression on me. Her desire is to help others. My mother is my rock and my No. 1 cheerleader in life. Her humor livens up the spaces she is in. Her assertiveness in hard times gives an assuring confidence that everything will be OK. She has always encouraged and pushed me to invest in myself so I can become the best version of myself. My mom is my inspiration. My Shero.
Favorite thing to do outside of work:
One word to describe me: Energetic.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I am indecisive when it comes to ordering food.
Greatest fear: Not fulfilling my purpose. I fear being more impressive than impactful.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I am passionate about my kids and them having access to a future full of equitable opportunities to be who they choose to be rather than influenced by society.
