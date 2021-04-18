The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Twenty-five more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during that time.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The data stated that, as of Wednesday, nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one fewer than on Monday. Four such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, one more than Monday. Two such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized Wednesday, up one from Monday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, also unchanged.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 505 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 359,765. The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 5,881.
- As of Saturday, 870,794 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 19,002 from Friday.
- Wisconsin reported 727 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 589,940. The state’s death toll increased by five to 6,703.
- Wisconsin did not provide updated vaccination data as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The most recent data reported that, as of Thursday,
- 1.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 25.8% of the population.
- Registration is open for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Jo Daviess County. To register for the clinic at Stockton Elementary School on Tuesday, April 20, visit https://tinyurl.com/4nyuufa5. To register for the Midwest Medical Center clinic on Tuesday, visit https://tinyurl.com/2j4fn2ek. To register for the Midwest Medical Center clinic on Thursday, April 22, visit https://tinyurl.com/t87npzyw.
- There were 3,194 new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,299,575. The state reported 23 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,653.
- Illinois also reported nearly 3.27 million residents were fully vaccinated — 25.7% of the state’s population.