Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An assailant stabbed three people Friday night in a busy shopping district in the Netherlands, and police were searching for the suspect, authorities said.
The attack came just hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers. Police treated it as a terrorist attack.
A Dutch police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether a terror motive was to blame for the attack in The Hague.
The victims were all minors. It was unclear whether any of their wounds were life-threatening or whether they might have been hurt when the crowds of holiday shoppers panicked, police said.
The stabbing happened about 7:45 p.m., when a man attacked several people on the street. Authorities offered no immediate motive.
“We are keeping every scenario open,” police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.
The stabbing happened in an area teeming with shoppers. Supermarket chains and luxury shops were lit up with early Christmas decorations.
Police sealed off a wide perimeter behind which onlookers were kept at bay.
The Netherlands was shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago, when two Americans were wounded in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a “terrorist motive.”
Amtrak train hits vehicle stuck on track as driver calls 911
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say an intoxicated woman was on the phone with 911 when her stuck vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train in South Carolina.
Columbia Police Officer P.J. Blendowski said neither Audreyanna Haggins or anyone on the train was hurt in the crash around 1 a.m. Friday near Columbia College.
Blendowski told The State newspaper that Haggins got out of her stuck vehicle and was on the phone with 911 when the Amtrak Silver Star hit it.
Amtrak says the train from New York to Miami was delayed several hours after the crash.
Blendowski says tests showed Haggins’ blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence and jailed. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.
1 killed, another missing after shrimp boat capsizes
MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities say at least one crew member was killed when a shrimp boat overturned.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about 5 miles from the entrance of Mobile Bay.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells news outlets that divers recovered the body of one crew member. Rescue and recovery crews are continuing to look for another crew member who remains missing.
The accident involved a 50-foot shrimp boat named “The Chief.” The vessel had three people aboard at the time of the accident.
The captain, Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was rescued by the crew of another shrimp boat.