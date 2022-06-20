Stormin’ Pointer junior Abigail Morris becomes the first student in Center Point-Urbana history to qualify for the Open Championships after qualifying with a score of 289 at the Western Nationals held in Louisville, KY on May 13.
Morris’s previous personal best was a 280. She improved nine shots at the qualifier, which was enough to earn her a trip back to Louisville on June 24th for the Open Championship.
Archery finishes its season by hosting the Open Championship tournament. The Open tournament is just that, open to all NASP® archers, and the championship tournament is for those that qualify at the Eastern and Western National Tournaments.
Morris started archery in sixth grade, and feels honored to be the first archer in school history to qualify for the Open knowing it is an event that not many students are able to attend.
“It honestly feels great that I’ve qualified.” Morris said, “Coming into this season I did not expect much, but I was aiming for improvement. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would ever make it to the Open championship.”
Archery Coach Michelle Eilers commented, “She is able to focus when needed yet still have fun and enjoy being at practice.”
Head CPU Archery Coach Chris Jobe commented, “Abby has an amazing attitude and is a great asset to our team. It has been a privilege to watch her grow this season and I’m excited to see her perform at the Open Championship.”
Going into nationals, Abby was nervous at first. On the trip there, she listened to some calming music which helped the nervousness that she was building up inside her. But once she got there it all went away, and she was in her zone and felt good. This was evident in her time between rounds.
“I was thinking to myself that I got this tournament in the bag, and to be honest, I was dancing with my friends after each round at nationals.” Morris said, “My coaches were a big help by telling me it was all about the fun and not the score.”
“Abby has a silliness that is infectious until she picks up that bow, and then it’s all business for the next five arrows,” Jobe said, “she has a tremendous drive to get better, and her ability to take direction is what has brought her such success.”
The best advice Abby said she ever received was from former head coach Knapp, who was the head coach a couple of years ago. Every time before a tournament his famous line was, “Don’t Suck”, it was kind of his way to say, ‘‘Do your best out there and don’t give up.”
In most states there are many opportunities for schools to participate in competitions throughout the school year. During the season, archers will compete in local, state qualifying, and regional events. At the State tournament, teams and individuals will attempt to qualify for the Eastern and Western National Tournament.
The National Archery in the Schools Program promotes instruction in international-style target archery as part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.