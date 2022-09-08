Age: 31.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: AmeriCorps director, City of Dubuque.
Volunteer activities:
Education: Master’s of Public Administration student at Northern Illinois University. Bachelor of Science in recreation, parks and tourism administration from Western Illinois University, Associate of Arts degree from Black Hawk Community College.
Family: Partner, Ian Merrill; two furchildren, Luna and Astra. Parents, Tammy and Gene; three brothers, Heath, Tom and Tim.
Person most inspirational to me and why: I am inspired by a lot of strong women who I get to work with on a daily basis. Marie Ware has mentored me since I started with the city, and always challenges me to grow. Cori Burbach has helped me find my passion in local government as a vehicle for community change. Chris Kohlmann has shown me what it means to be a strong and compassionate leader. I am surrounded by amazing women.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: I love to hang out with my dogs — walks where the dogs befriend neighbors, couch cuddles, puppy play dates with best dog friends.
One word to describe me: Responsible.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: Before I pursued by degree in recreation administration, I studied history — specifically comparative religion, and I am an atheist. Most people think that makes me dislike religion, but I find religion and its cultural importance to be very interesting.
Greatest fear: Losing my sense of curiosity.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Creating a community that people feel welcome and that they belong in, respected for who they are and that they are treated equitably and given opportunities to be successful in their lives.
