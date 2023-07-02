Meredith Gatto struck out seven against just one walk and surrendered just four hits in a complete-game shutout as the Dubuque Senior softball team closed its regular season slate with a 3-0 blanking over Waterloo West on Saturday at Wiegand Field.

The Rams (25-14) head into postseason play on a three-game winning streak where they will play at Class 5A No. 9-ranked Pleasant Valley next Saturday.

