Meredith Gatto struck out seven against just one walk and surrendered just four hits in a complete-game shutout as the Dubuque Senior softball team closed its regular season slate with a 3-0 blanking over Waterloo West on Saturday at Wiegand Field.
The Rams (25-14) head into postseason play on a three-game winning streak where they will play at Class 5A No. 9-ranked Pleasant Valley next Saturday.
Senior finished with its most regular-season victories since it won 36 games and went to state in 2013.
Jolee Strohmeyer went 2-for-3 and Brooke Sullivan drove in two runs for the Rams on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
Northeast 4, Bellevue Marquette 0 -- At Alburnett, Iowa: The Mohawks ended their season at 13-11 after falling in the Iowa Class 2A postseason tournament. Northeast advanced to play at River Valley Conference rival Dyersville Beckman at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the District 7 semifinals.
(Friday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 8-3, Linn-Mar 1-2 — At Petrakis Park: Wahlert senior right-hander Jack Walsh set the state record with his 12th save of the season and set the school mark with his 19th appearance in the nightcap of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. Walsh broke the record of 11 set by Waverly-Shell Rock’s Benjamin Buseman in 2021, while five other pitchers have recorded 10 saves.
Foti Rigopolous drove in two runs and earned the win, allowing just two earned runs in six innings, while Seamus Crahan and Carter Brant had two hits apiece. In the opener, Wahlert (26-11) got three hits each from Walsh and Owen Wallace and two from Ryan Brosius. Will Specht drove in three runs, and Brosius and Walsh had two RBIs each in support of winning pitcher Bryce Rudiger, who struck out eight in a complete-game two-hitter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-9, Dubuque Hempstead 5-10 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Justin Potts, Jonny Muehring and Tyler Loso had two hits apiece and Brody Ruffridge drove in two runs for the Mustangs in the opener. In the nightcap, Curt Saunders and Loso had a pair of hits apiece, and Joe Helminiak and Andrew Tharp drove in two runs each as Hempstead (16-18) secured the MVC split.
Mid-Prairie 2, Cascade 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Cade Rausch had two of Cascade’s four hits, and Ty Frasher drove in a run in the regular-season finale at Mount Mercy University. The Cougars take a 21-8 record into district play on Wednesday.
West Delaware 11, Decorah 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: Hayden Lyness had three hits and Tyrus Werner and Sam Niles added two each to lead the Hawks (24-11). Brent Yonkovic, Seth Goebel and Werner combined on a six-inning one hitter.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Zwingle 3, Epworth 2 — At Worthington, Iowa: Isaac Weber went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Cade Reisner and Tommy Peterson drove in runs, and Zwingle outlasted Epworth in a nine-inning consolation game at the Worthington Tournament. Max Kenney earned the win, tossing a complete-game, seven-hitter, surrendering just one earned run and striking out three. Mitch Kramer and Colin Kreiter had two hits apiece for the Orioles. Max Steffens struck out 11 over six strong innings on the mound for Epworth.
Cascade 10, Zwingle 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Brady Schiesl allowed just one hit and struck out five over five shutout innings, Bryce Simon homered and drove in three runs, Derek Lieurance added three RBIs and Cascade blanked Zwingle on Friday in the Worthington Tournament semifinals.