The Super Bowl is Sunday evening. It draws the most eyes of nearly any program every year.

The pari-mutuel world is aware of that and has adjusted accordingly.

In an effort to finish before the 5:35 p.m. kickoff, many tracks that offer Sunday cards have earlier post times, and some don’t have races.

Post times

  • Gulfstream 11 a.m.
  • Miami Valley 11 a.m.
  • Tampa Bay Downs 11:13 a.m.
  • Laurel Park 11:25 a.m.
  • Aqueduct 11:50 a.m.
  • Wheeling Island noon.
  • Oaklawn 1 p.m.
  • Santa Anita 1 p.m.
  • Fair Grounds 1:05 p.m.
  • Golden Gate 1:15 p.m.
  • Southland 4:30 p.m.

Not racing

  • Northfield
  • Pocono
  • Turfway

NOTE

Pocono opens its meet Saturday

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Gander.

Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino. Sunday: Broadway.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Ladies Turf Sprint.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Sweet Life.

Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Pelican, Sam Davis, Suncoast.

Turf Paradise: Today: Glendale, Turf Stakes.

Turfway: Saturday: Valdale.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $25,983.

Tri State: Tri super, $14,000.

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $90,652; pick 5, $23,382.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,738.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $390,974.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $276,914.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $11,814.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $469,519.

Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,345.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $178,894.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,815.

Standardbreds

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $114,884.

Recommended for you