Watch the post times BY GARY DURA Feb 11, 2022 The Super Bowl is Sunday evening. It draws the most eyes of nearly any program every year.The pari-mutuel world is aware of that and has adjusted accordingly.In an effort to finish before the 5:35 p.m. kickoff, many tracks that offer Sunday cards have earlier post times, and some don't have races.Post timesGulfstream 11 a.m.Miami Valley 11 a.m.Tampa Bay Downs 11:13 a.m.Laurel Park 11:25 a.m.Aqueduct 11:50 a.m.Wheeling Island noon.Oaklawn 1 p.m.Santa Anita 1 p.m.Fair Grounds 1:05 p.m.Golden Gate 1:15 p.m.Southland 4:30 p.m.Not racingNorthfieldPoconoTurfwayNOTEPocono opens its meet SaturdaySTAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Gander.Golden Gate: Saturday: El Camino. Sunday: Broadway.Gulfstream: Saturday: Turf Sprint, Ladies Turf Sprint.Oaklawn: Saturday: Razorback.Santa Anita: Saturday: Sweet Life.Tampa Bay Downs: Saturday: Pelican, Sam Davis, Suncoast.Turf Paradise: Today: Glendale, Turf Stakes.Turfway: Saturday: Valdale.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $25,983.Tri State: Tri super, $14,000.ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $90,652; pick 5, $23,382.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $62,738.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $390,974.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $276,914.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $11,814.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $469,519.Tampa Bay Downs: Pick 6 jackpot, $19,345.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $178,894.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $69,815.StandardbredsWoodbine: Jackpot high 5, $114,884.