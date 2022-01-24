The weekly outlook BY GARY DURA Jan 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Here’s a rundown of the stakes and carryovers.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Toboggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.Fair Grounds: Saturday: Frederick Aime.Gulfstream: Saturday: Hooper, Inside Information, La Prevoyante, Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf, Pegasus Invitational, Pegasus Turf Invitational, William McKnight.Laurel Park: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What A Summer, Xtra Heat.Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton, Martha Washington, Southwest.Sam Houston: Sunday: Texas Turf Mile, Ladies Classic, Turf, Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Sprint.Santa Anita: Saturday: Megahertz, Palos Verdes, San Vincente. Sunday: Baffle, Lady of Shamrock, San Marcos.Turf Paradise: Friday: ATBA events.Turfway: Saturday: Wishing Well.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)ThoroughbredsCharles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,184; super high 5, $13,553.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,038.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,600.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,510.Sam Houston: Super high 5, $38,040.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $206,312.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,763.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,591.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $19,340. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Today Ask Amy: Favorite grandson is the main course at dinner Royal rifles displayed at gun show held in Dubuque Dubuque man arrested on felony drug charge in Jo Daviess County Mary Ann Kremer Galen W. Abitz