Here’s a rundown of the stakes and carryovers.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Toboggan. Sunday: Jimmy Winkfield.

Fair Grounds: Saturday: Frederick Aime.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Hooper, Inside Information, La Prevoyante, Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf, Pegasus Invitational, Pegasus Turf Invitational, William McKnight.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Fire Plug, Geisha, Jennings, Spectacular Bid, What A Summer, Xtra Heat.

Oaklawn: Saturday: King Cotton, Martha Washington, Southwest.

Sam Houston: Sunday: Texas Turf Mile, Ladies Classic, Turf, Turf Cup, Turf Sprint, Sprint.

Santa Anita: Saturday: Megahertz, Palos Verdes, San Vincente. Sunday: Baffle, Lady of Shamrock, San Marcos.

Turf Paradise: Friday: ATBA events.

Turfway: Saturday: Wishing Well.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,468.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $36,184; super high 5, $13,553.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $335,038.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $49,600.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $109,510.

Sam Houston: Super high 5, $38,040.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $206,312.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,763.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $44,591.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $19,340.

Recommended for you