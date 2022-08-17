It’s becoming increasingly rare to publicly express a nuanced, middle-of-the-road opinion on anything. Extremes on both sides dominate the public forum. They demand unquestioned devotion — or else (fill in here with their respective rhetoric).

The abortion issue is no different. If you cut through the “all-or-nothing” viewpoints on it, most people make distinctions on where they stand. Polls conducted this year bear this out.

Email Jim Swenson at jim.swenson@thmedia.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.