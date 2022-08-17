It’s becoming increasingly rare to publicly express a nuanced, middle-of-the-road opinion on anything. Extremes on both sides dominate the public forum. They demand unquestioned devotion — or else (fill in here with their respective rhetoric).
The abortion issue is no different. If you cut through the “all-or-nothing” viewpoints on it, most people make distinctions on where they stand. Polls conducted this year bear this out.
One from Gallup, taken mostly after the draft of the Roe v. Wade decision was leaked, found that 55% were Pro-Choice — the most since 1995. Yet, only 35% of respondents believed it should be legal under any circumstances while just 13% said it should be illegal in all circumstances.
Recent Pew Research broke it down even further into pregnancy milestones of six, 14 and 24 weeks on whether abortion should be legal or illegal in all or most cases.
On one side, 47% thought it should be legal after six weeks (generally accepted as when a fetal heartbeat can be detected). That number dropped to 37% after 14 weeks and to only 18% after 24.
On the other side, 26% believed it should be illegal after six weeks, 33% after 14 weeks and 48% after 24.
Then there’s the loud, scare-tactic rhetoric use of “partial birth abortions” and abortions “due to rape or incest” as arguments. The statistics I found state that only 1% of abortions occur at 21 weeks or more while between just 0.5-1% are done because of rape, and only 0.01-0.5% are due to incest.
I have friends and relatives — male and female — on both sides of the issue. It’s undeniably clear to one side that it’s a woman’s body and her right to choose; it’s just as obvious on the other side that the unborn baby is another human being with a right to life. I try hard to understand both viewpoints.
Most independents such as myself likely lean one way or another. We just don’t fall off the far edges into the abyss of group think. If you can’t see the hypocrisy on both sides, you’re probably not an independent. Is one side more hypocritical than the other? The extremes believe so; I don’t.
Some pro-life people, who base their beliefs on religious grounds, also side with capital punishment. Seems inconsistent. If the criminal on the cross next to Jesus was saved at the last moment, couldn’t others on death row be saved, as well?
Some pro-choice people criticize those who choose not to wear a COVID mask. They claim that such a choice could impact others. Sure, a maskless person might infect someone else. That someone else has a slight possibility of ending up in the hospital and an even less chance of dying.
The impact from choosing to have an abortion after six weeks is the end of another heartbeat, period.
