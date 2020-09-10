Farm Life: Pair housing provides yet another way to raise calves

Individual calf hutches have been the accepted and traditional method for raising dairy calves the last 50-plus years, with more than 70% of U.S. dairy farms raising calves individually in some way.
While this practice allows for reduced disease transmission between calves, it intensifies the labor for dairy farm workers. In the last few years, the dairy industry has made a shift toward group housing, with automation playing a major role in this trend.
For producers who have made this change, it has reduced the physical labor of feeding calves and allowed more focus on health and management. However, not all producers can make this change to automation and group housing due to facilities or cost.
Pair housing of calves is another option for raising calves to gain some of the health, growth and social behavior benefits that have been identified in group housing.
This transition to pair housing can be an easier change for producers to make with fewer adjustments needed; milk delivery system might not change, hutches and pens can be retrofitted and there is no need for a new building.
Calf starter intake is a major driver of rumen development and gets calves on track for the transition to weaning. One study conducted looked at the difference in starter intake and weight gain of calves that were individually reared or paired at six or 43 days of age. By week six, early paired calves ate more calf starter compared to the individually and late-paired calves.
While the preweaning period did not show any body weight gain differences, when measured two weeks postweaning, early paired calves gained nearly 2 pounds per day. The time period around weaning can be stressful for the calf as changes are taking place both in nutrition and environment, impacting growth and health.
This study demonstrates that early pairing of calves can initiate earlier consumption of calf starter, improve weight gain two weeks postweaning and create a smoother transition through the weaning period.
Individual housing is associated with lower social ranking and competitive success, more aggressiveness and a greater fear response. One study evaluated the cognitive learning behavior of calves individually housed or pair housed.
During the first phase, calves received a positive milk reward, or a negative “time-out” based on the computer screen color. All calves learned quickly which side to approach, and no differences in behavior were identified between housing.
When the test was reversed and calves had to learn that rewards came from the opposite color, individually housed calves never did adjust and were more persistent in what they had previously learned. This shows early life socialization impacts the calf’s flexibility and adaptability to housing, feed and learning new skills.
This could play an important role in a cow’s ability to adapt to change. A cow is exposed to many new things in its lifetime from new diets or feed stuffs, social groups and housing. Cows must also adapt to milking systems like parlors or robots.
While the benefits of pair housing are evident, it does bring along its own set of unique challenges. Nipple feeders are preferred over buckets as it takes longer for the calf to consume the milk and they will continue to suckle on the teat after finishing their milk rather than suckling on another calf.
Providing adequate nutrition and greater amounts of milk also will aid in the calf feeling satiated. A gradual weaning process is recommended with consideration to calf starter intake prior to weaning.
To reduce competition around feeding, calves should be healthy and have a strong suckle reflex, with no more than a week age difference between the two calves.
Follow best management practices in all areas of calf care if considering the move to a paired or group housing system. Take into consideration housing, space requirements, ventilation and bedding. A protocol for colostrum management and good sanitation of equipment should be in place.
Pair housing provides yet another option to raise calves and can impact the calf positively with the right management. Benefits of group housing behavior can also be expressed with pair housing, including social behavior, flexibility to change, learning new tasks and resiliency to stress.
