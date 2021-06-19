East Dubuque’s Will Kieffer notched a top-10 state finish in the 400 meters on Friday at the Illinois Class 2A state track & field championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.
Kieffer, a senior from East Dubuque as part of the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op program, finished 10th out of 25 competitors in 50.88 seconds. Eureka’s Aden Sears claimed gold in 49.29.
The tri-op also earned a 16th place finish in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.27, ran by the team of Sam Culbertson, Khalid Newton, Bradey Huseman and Dawson Feyen.
Newton failed to place in the high jump.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 7-17, Waterloo East 3-5 — At Senior: The Rams captured the opener behind home runs from Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser, who had two hits apiece.
Ben Gourley went 2-for-2 with a homer and five RBISs in Game 2 and Cole Smith addded two hits as Senior swept an MVC doubleheader.The Rams are now 10-12 on the season.
Dubuque Hempstead 7-4, Waterloo West 4-6 — At Core Field: John Cornelius doubled and had three RBIs, Dane Schope earned the save and had two RBIs, and Kellen Strohmeyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles as the Mustangs claimed Game 1.
In the nightcap, Trey Schaber went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Brock Booth added two hits, but Waterloo West salvaged a split.
(Thursday’s late games)
Dubuque Hempstead 6, North Scott 1 — At Eldridge, Iowa: John Cornelius delivered the big hit of the night, a three-run double in the first inning. Kellen Strohmeyer added a pair of hits, and Lane Wels scattered four hits and fanned nine in the complete-game win.
Cascade 5, Wilton 4 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jack Menster delivered a walk-off double in extra innings to lead Cascade to the River Valley Conference win.
Maquoketa 1-7, Benton Community 0-0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Mitchell Roeder pitched a four-hitter and struck out four in the complete-game win in the opener. Kannon Coakley, Payton Mangler and Roeder had two hits each for the Cardinals. In the nightcap, Kasey Coakley fanned eight and scattered eight hits in the complete-game win. Kasey Coakley, Kannon Coakley and Kaleb Whaley connected for two hits each, and Kannon Coakley drove in three runs.
Edgewood-Colesburg 10-3, East Buchanan 0-5 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete-game, five-inning win in the opener. Quintin Hess went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Parker Rochford, Funk, Peyton Gaul, Michael Bush and Pryce Rochford added two hits each for Ed-Co (5-9). Parker Rochford added two more hits in the nightcap, but the Buccaneers scored four times in the seventh to win.
Easton Valley 12-14, Bellevue Marquette 9-3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Easton Valley (10-4) scored 10 runs in the first inning of the opener, then held on for the Tri-Rivers win. The River Hawks added 13 hits in the nightcap.
Solon 12-7, West Delaware 2-6 — At Solon, Iowa: Conner Funk and Isaac Fettkether doubled in the opener for West Delaware, but Solon finished off the mercy rule win in the sixth. Solon completed the WaMaC sweep with a five-run fourth to break a 2-2 tie. Kinnick Pusteoska homered in both games for Solon.
South Winneshiek 11-15, Clayton Ridge 0-4 — At Calmar, Iowa: Keegan Streeter tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the opener. In the nightcap, Drake Ostrander had a pair of hits and Caden Helle drove in two runs for Clayton Ridge (3-12).
PREP SOFTBALL
Davenport North 7-6, Dubuque Senior 6-3 — At Davenport, Iowa: Senior pounded out 12 hits in the first game, but Davenport North plated three runs in the seventh to steal the victory. The Wildcats also scored a game-winning run in the last frame of Game 2 to sweep the Rams. Samantha McDonald homered and had four hits on the day for Senior.
Bellevue Marquette 10-8, Easton Valley 0-7 — At Preston, Iowa: Grace Tath doubled and earned the victory in the circle in the opener. Tath went 3-for-5 and claimed another win, while Delaney Banowetz homered and had two hits in Game 2 to lead the Mohawks to the sweep.
(Thursday’s late games)
Western Dubuque 6-11, Waterloo West 0-1 — At Farley, Iowa: Sara Horsfield went 3-for-4, while Abigail Kluesner, Maddie Harris and Hailey Wulfekuhle added two hits apiece in support of Sydney Kennedy, who scattered four hits and fanned five in the complete-game win in the opener. In the nightcap, Horsfield went 5-for-5, Kennedy had three hits and three RBIs, and Audrey Biermann collected a pair of hits. Meredith Hoerner struck out nine in the complete-game six inning win.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 8, Zwingle 7 — At Worthington, Iowa: David Fitzgerald had three hits and Epworth scored two in the seventh inning to win its first-round game in the Worthington tournament.
Monticello 5, Placid 4 — At Worthington, Iowa: Quinn Miller went 3-for-4, and Michael Reuter added a pair of hits in support of winning pitcher A.J. Reuter, who fanned nine and scattered seven hits in the first-round of the Worthington Tournament on Thursday. Tanner Donahue and Conner Burk had two hits each for Placid.
prep track & field
Digmans headed to state —At Whitewater, Wis.: Platteville’s Devin Digman placed first in the shot put (51-1) and discus (141-8) in a WIAA Division 2 sectional in Whitewater, Wis., to compete at next week’s state meet in La Crosse, Wis.
Alayna Digman will also represent the Hillmen in La Crosse with second-place finishes in the shot put (40-8 1/2) and discus (121-5).