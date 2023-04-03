Blue Jays Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras congratulates Nolan Gorman (right) after Gorman hit a two-run home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 9-4.

 Scott Kane The Associated Press

Nolan Gorman hit a pair of two-run homers in his second career multihomer game to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Gorman hit a drive in a three-homer first that included long balls from Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson off Chris Bassitt (0-1). Donovan also had two doubles as the Cardinals banged out 16 hits. St. Louis won two of three in the season-opening series.

