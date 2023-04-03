The St. Louis Cardinals’ Willson Contreras congratulates Nolan Gorman (right) after Gorman hit a two-run home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in St. Louis. The Cardinals won, 9-4.
Nolan Gorman hit a pair of two-run homers in his second career multihomer game to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
Gorman hit a drive in a three-homer first that included long balls from Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson off Chris Bassitt (0-1). Donovan also had two doubles as the Cardinals banged out 16 hits. St. Louis won two of three in the season-opening series.
Bassitt, making his Blue Jays debut after signing a three-year, $63 million deal, gave up three homers in his first 14 pitches and ended up allowing nine runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings for a 24.30 ERA.
Jordan Montgomery (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits over five innings.
Stanton’s 485-foot homer leads Yankees over Giants 6-0
Yankees 6, Giants 0 — At New York: Giancarlo Stanton hit a 485-foot home run, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his brilliant major league debut as New York earned its second shutout of the Giants in the opening three-game series.
Rangers 2, Phillies 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Marcus Semien drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Josh Jung homered and Texas completed a season-opening series sweep of the defending NL champs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Astros 3 — At Houston: Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada homered, and Mike Clevinger (1-0) allowed three hits in five shutout innings.
Robert hit a solo home run in the fifth and made a spectacular sliding catch on the left-center warning track in the ninth to rob Kyle Tucker of extra bases. Moncada hit a two-run homer in the ninth as Chicago gained a four-game split of the opening series.
Twins 7, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Joey Gallo homered twice to back Joe Ryan (1-0), who gave up one run and three hits in six innings as Minnesota swept its opening series for the first time since 2017, also against Kansas City.
Red Sox 9, Orioles 5 — At Boston: Adam Duvall had three more hits, including two doubles and a two-run single to break a fifth-inning tie. One day after Duvall went 4-for-5 with a walk-off homer, the free agent outfielder collected his sixth extra-base hit of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history with six in his first three games with the team.
Rays 5, Tigers 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs (1-0) was pulled after six hitless innings, Riley Greene got Detroit’s first hit with an infield single off Colin Poche in the seventh and the Rays completed an opening three-game sweep.
Angels 6, Athletics 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Rookie Logan O’Hoppe hit his first big league homer with a three-run drive in the fourth to break up a scoreless game, Mike Trout had a two-run shot the next inning and Shohei Ohtani connected one pitch later.
Guardians 6, Mariners 5 (10 innings) — At Seattle: José Ramírez scored on a bases-loaded error by catcher Cal Raleigh in the 10th of the major leagues’ first extra-inning game this season.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 5, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball.” The 30-year-old right-hander allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Nationals 4, Braves 1 — At Washington: MacKenzie Gore allowed one run and three hits across 5 1/3 innings in his regular-season debut for the Nationals. Gore (1-0), a 24-year-old left-hander who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth.
Reds 3, Pirates 1 — At Cincinnati: Graham Ashcraft (0-1) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, giving up Brian Reynolds’ homer. Jason Vosler and TJ Friedl hit solo home runs for the Reds. Alexis Díaz pitched the ninth for his first save.
Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1 — At Los Angeles: Jake McCarthy drove in the tiebreaking run with a bunt single in the ninth inning to overcome Noah Syndergaard’s solid first start for Los Angeles.
Padres 3, Rockies 1 — At San Diego: Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Trent Grisham hit a solo drive and Seth Lugo (1-0) allowed one run and four hits over seven strong innings in his first start for his new team.
