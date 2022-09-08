Board Member for Opening Doors and Unity Point Health — Finley Hospital.
Mentorship through Business Resource Group Black Leadership Forum including Community Outreach.
Volunteered intermittently with Dubuque Dream Center, Opening Doors, Marshall Elementary Mentorship Program, Dubuque Back to School Bash and Circles Initiatives.
Education: Master of Science in public administration from Troy (Ala.) University; bachelor of science in criminal justice from University of Dubuque.
Family: Husband, Anderson; Children, Ayden, Abreayia, Aiyanna and Azaiah.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My mother, Cheryl Tuck. My mother was (and still is) the rock of my family growing up. She does so much for everyone and always willing to help. She shows me why servant leadership is so important. Watching her showed me that we must use our energy where it counts.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with my family. Whether it’s cooking together or doing something together in the community, I’m all for it. We are a sports family — my kids keep me busy with their activities.
One word to describe me: Persistent.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I am an introvert and I like to stay behind the scenes.
Greatest fear: As a working Mom, I never want to lose sight of what is most important, my family. I want to be able to prioritize the most important things to me, but still navigate a successful career. I don’t want to lose sight of that.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: My faith and community. Those two things go hand and hand. I believe we are all called to servant leadership and whatever way I can serve especially alongside my family; I want to do that.
