The Dubuque Fighting Saints opened the preseason Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena in the state capitol.
The teams conclude a home-and-home tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque opened the scoring just 2:23 into the game while on the power play. Max Montes took the initial shot from the left point, Robert Cronin corralled a loose puck in the slot and fed Evan Stella in the right faceoff dot for a quick snap shot that beat goalie Josh Langford.
The Saints doubled their lead seven minutes later, when Connor Kurth beat Langford to a rebound and scored on a backhand. Luke Gramer and Dylan Herzog picked up assists on the play.
Daniyal Dzhaniyev stretched the lead to 3-0 with a goal 9 minutes into the third. Henry Thrun fumbled the puck out of the Dubuque zone, then caught Des Moines in a line change to feed Dzhaniyev for a short one-on-none.
Tyler Young got the Buccaneers on the board 5:10 later, but the Saints sealed the victory with a Tristan Lemyre empty net goal set up by Herzog.
Aidan McCarthy and Hobie Hedquist combined to stop 19 shots for Dubuque.