News in your town

Parents, kids adapt to virtual learning during pandemic

Election preview, Clayton County Board of Supervisors: Challenger looks to make changes to county operations

Person who makes a difference: Woman finds purr-fect way to volunteer

Dubuque archbishop: Pope's comments on same-sex civil unions not a change in church teaching

Divided Southwestern school board votes to fully return to in-person learning

River Ridge to make 3rd try at athletic facility referendum

80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque County

$1,000 reward offered for info on political sign thefts near Shullsburg

Police: 1 injured when driver ran stop sign in Dubuque

Dyersville man who pointed gun at 2 people in diner sentenced to jail

Local medical organization to open urgent care site in Dubuque

Prep football: Mustangs dominate Liberty in playoff opener

Prep football: Kennedy pulls away from Senior in playoff opener

Prep football: Cougars bow out with loss to Denver

Prep football: Beckman gets physical playoff win over Durant

Prep football: Redbirds overcome Arrows

Prep football roundup: Wahlert upsets Decorah

Woman teaches her Sheepadoodle how to communicate using buttons

ASK AMY: Friendship fail leads to wedding worry

Nessan: Achieving forgiveness is a process

Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era

Ullrich: November on horizon, but let's not rush winter

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 24

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Man who bought guns used in 2015 massacre gets 20 years

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Senate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats' blockade

Iowa's COVID-19 death rate among highest in U.S., report says

Illinois/Iowa news in brief

Libyan factions sign countrywide UN-brokered cease-fire

Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle

Early voting in Iowa at record pace with several days left

Coronavirus cases jump among Wisconsin's American Indians

Wisconsin man who triggered protest will plead to extortion

DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

Nigeria says 51 civilians, 18 security forces dead in unrest

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

US wades in cautiously to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace effort

In hard-hit Peru, worry mounts over both COVID-19 and dengue