NEW VIENNA, Iowa — A multi-year conflict between a New Vienna business owner and city officials appears to be beyond repair, according to both sides.
Fred Kammiller, owner of CJ’s Tire & Auto Repair, appeared before the City Council this month with a proposal to buy his building at 7365 Columbus St.
He is selling his building but not his business. Kammiller is looking for a different location after a decadelong dispute with the city that he said started shortly after he put up a bigger building in 2011.
Mayor Roger Langel said the city has been at odds with Kammiller for the tires and other equipment that he leaves outside his business that have blocked an alley and right of way at times.
Kammiller purchased the business from Ed Lukan in 2008 and expanded it three years later.
“I ripped the other building down and got approval from the city. I already had my building ordered,” Kammiller said.
He said he planned to build a multi-story building so he would have room for his inventory of tires. He said city officials came to him, concerned that his building would be too tall.
“I found them out here measuring,” he said. “They said 28 feet would be too tall. I wanted to get the building done before winter. I asked what they wanted me to do, and they said they wanted me to build a single-story building, so that’s what I did.”
Langel, who was on the City Council at the time, confirmed the city’s concern.
“I don’t recall the specific details, but I do know the city didn’t want him making it a three-story-tall, steel frame building on Main Street,” he said.
Kammiller said because of the limited size of his building, he has little choice but to stack tires and pallets outside, as well as parking his semi and trailer, adding “we do utilize as much area inside as we can.”
He said because of complaints from city officials, he ended the automotive repair part of his business to ease the number of vehicles that used to sit outside. Kammiller believes that two vacant lots adjacent to his business could take care of inventory and materials he’s forced to store outside.
“I had it set up with the owner through a verbal agreement to buy the two properties from him and then add on to my building,” he said. “That was the new goal.”
He said when he changed the design of his building from multi-story to a single story, he purchased a 100-foot-by-100-foot building. He only constructed a 100-by-50 structure, keeping the rest of the building materials in storage until he could add on.
That plan changed when he heard rumors of legal fees that would have to be paid before he could own the property free and clear. While admitting he didn’t hear it directly from the City Council, Kammiller said rumors led him to believe the city would not let him add on if he did purchase the adjacent property.
“With the nuisance letters they sent me, I figured it would be an issue,” he said.
The city purchased the adjacent property. Kammiller said he went to the council to ask about their plans for the property and to see if he could purchase it from them.
“I read the mayor’s facial expressions and body language,” Kammiller said. “I told him by the looks of them it seemed like they already had their mind made up and don’t even want me in town. You just rather I leave and no way you will let me build.”
Langel said Kammiller is more than welcome to sell his building. Langel indicated that the city is not interested in purchasing Kammiller’s property and added it’s unlikely the city will sell the lots to Kammiller.
“It’s not that we are not trying to keep businesses in town,” Langel said. “Since the time he built his first building, he had issues for years with blocking the alley in back, parking trucks and things in front of neighbors’ buildings, in front of their garages. Basically, had he been a good, responsible, cooperative member of the community, we would be more than happy to sell him those lots. But the way he treated his neighbors and other people in the city for the last 10 years, we are not interested in having him expand.”
Langel added the city has received “multiple complaints” from neighbors about the condition of Kammiller’s property.
Kammiller said the problem would be solved if he could expand.
“The city doesn’t want to look at it that way because ever since I’ve been here, I’ve had stuff outside and haven’t stuck up to my end of the bargain — which I agree, I haven’t,” he said. “But I also didn’t get what I was asking for: a two-story building. They agreed with it, then took it away from me.”
Kammiller said last year he did $3 million in sales, saying he values his customers.
“When I took this over from Ed (Lukan), he asked if I was going to take care of all his customers and I said I would,” Kammiller said. “In my heart, the right thing to do would be to stay and take care of everybody that has helped me get here and keep all those satisfied customers that were loyal to me.
He said he has plans to relocate but declined to say where.
Langel said if Kammiller leaves town, it’s his customers who will be impacted.
“I feel sorry for his customers,” Langel said. “If he moves out of town, the customers he has are going to lose his service. He’s always done a good job at what he does. It’s just that nobody wants him for a neighbor.”
Kammiller, who lives near Rickardsville, said he’s heard from many residents who don’t want him to leave town.
“I want to keep my customers happy and keep giving them the service they are accustomed to having,” he said. “Staying here would do that. If you talk to locals here, a lot of people don’t want me to go. But I wouldn’t mind moving closer to home.
“If I feel so unwanted in this town from the city, it kind of gives me less ambition to get up and get moving every day. It’s like, ‘What am I going to do wrong today or put in the wrong place?’”