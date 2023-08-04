FBI gives lie-detector tests to members of missing boy’s family
MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is helping to look for a 13-year-old Wisconsin boy who disappeared in June, with investigators giving lie-detector tests to relatives and others, a sheriff’s detective said.
James Yoblonski’s father reported him missing June 12 from the family’s home in Reedsburg, about 45 miles northwest of Madison. About three hours before William Yoblonski reported his son missing, a sheriff’s deputy had found the family’s van abandoned in the nearby town of Sumpter.
Sgt. Drew Bulin, a detective with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, told WiscNews on Thursday that the FBI joined the search about two weeks ago. Bureau investigators have been administering lie-detector tests to family members and potential witnesses, Bulin said.
Teenager charged after throwing gas on bonfire
SHAWANO, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager has been charged with triggering a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people.
Prosecutors in northeastern Wisconsin’s Shawano County charged Sam Armstrong, 18, on Thursday with 13 counts of injury by negligent handling of explosives or fire in connection with the Oct. 14 explosion outside the community of Pulaski, WLUK-TV reported.
Armstrong was attending the bonfire with other teenagers when he threw a barrel containing a gasoline-diesel mix into the fire, sparking an explosion that burned at least 17 people, according to the criminal complaint.