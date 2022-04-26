CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.
The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.
Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.
Arguably Chicago’s best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.
Joel Embiid fined $15K for criticizing refs
NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced Monday.
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins also was fined $15,000 on Monday for criticizing the officiating in Saturday’s Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hawkeyes elevate Eldridge to assistant coach
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Monday that he has elevated Courtney Eldridge to assistant coach, replacing the position previously occupied by Billy Taylor.
Eldridge has been on the Hawkeyes’ staff the past six seasons, serving as the program’s video coordinator from 2017-19 and director of recruiting and player development the last three years.
Michigan’s Moussa Diabate to enter NBA draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-11 forward announced his plans on Monday, a day after standout center Hunter Dickinson decided to return for his junior season. Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida. Diabate has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
FOOTBALL
Hearing postponed for 2 NFL players
LAS VEGAS — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.
Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.
Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.
49ers GM: ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading Samuel
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can’t ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract.
Lynch spoke Monday at his mandatory pre-draft news conference where the bulk of the questions he faced were about Samuel’s future. The star receiver told ESPN last week that he has requested a trade from the 49ers but didn’t specify his reasons for wanting out.
BASEBALL
Bauer files suit against accuser
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court Monday, in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete.
The San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order against him. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.
GOLF
Mickelson signs up for 3 events, 2 majors
Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them.
“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play,” Mickelson’s longtime manager, Steve Loy of Sportfive, said in a statement. “Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”