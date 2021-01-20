MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Voters in the West Delaware Community School District will decide on a $20 million bond issue to upgrade facilities in the district in a special election slated for March 2.
At its monthly meeting Jan. 11, the West Delaware School Board received a petition with 447 signatures and approved a resolution to move forward with the measure, which would provide funds to remodel, repair and improve the high school, middle school and Lambert Elementary. At least 377 signatures, or 25% of the voters in the most recent election, were required to proceed.
“Just a big shout out to our communities. We need to rely on our communities to get these signatures and send the message we’d like to have a vote,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristen Rickey. “It’s not deciding we’re going to do anything, it’s just allowing people to vote.”
Rickey thanked the volunteers that secured the signatures necessary to move forward.
“A huge shoutout to our community members that got over 400 signatures, especially at a time when not a lot of groups are gathering,” Rickey said. “I’m very grateful for so many things and this is just one more.”
Iowa law requires a 60% supermajority for bond referendums to be approved.