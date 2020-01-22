Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Barta will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons. Barta was appointed to the selection committee in January 2019.
Three new members of the selection committee were also appointed today for three-year terms: former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George, who replaces Mullens.
Also cycling off the committee are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, a former football player at Air Force.
Packers sticking with Pettine on defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has decided to stick with Mike Pettine as his defensive coordinator.
In LaFleur’s first season, the Packers went from 6-9-1 in 2018 to 13-3 and the NFC championship game this season as second-year coordinator Pettine improved the defense. While the Packers were no better in total defense, ranking 18th in yards allowed in both 2018 and 2019, they were ninth-best in scoring (allowing 19.6 points per game) a year after giving up 25 to rank just No. 25.
Eli Manning to retire after 16 seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the franchise’s highest career completion rate (60.29 percent). He was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said.
Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
Oakland Raiders now officially renamed
LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.
Ratings dip for NFL conference title games
NEW YORK — It’s no secret, sports fans. Better games produce better ratings.
That was the simple lesson for the NFL this week, after a dip in viewership for its conference championship games, compared to 2019. The Nielsen company said 42.8 million people watched the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to punch their Super Bowl ticket, and 41.1 million people watched Kansas City beat Tennessee.
Both conference championship games went into overtime last year, and the audiences were 44.2 million and 53.9 million, Nielsen said.
BASEBALL
Twins, Donaldson finalize $92M deal
MINNEAPOLIS — Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Minnesota Twins finalized their four-year, $92 million contract Wednesday that is the richest in franchise history for a free agent.
Donaldson batted .259 with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 96 runs, 94 RBIs and 100 walks in 155 games for Atlanta in 2019. The 2015 AL MVP award winner with Toronto, Donaldson will give Baldelli the pleasure of squeezing him into a batting order that established the all-time major league record with 307 homers in 2019.
Wieters finalizes $2M deal with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Matt Wieters finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, a deal that brought back the 33-year-old to again back up Yadier Molina.
Wieters can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts as part of the deal, which was agreed to last weekend. He would get $100,000 each for 40 starts and each additional five through 75, and $200,000 for 80.
Mets pick coach Rojas to replace Beltrán
NEW YORK — Caught off guard in a quick split with Carlos Beltrán, the New York Mets want some continuity for a change. So with spring training only three weeks away, they picked his replacement from their very own bench. The club onWednesday completed a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas that would make him New York’s fourth manager in the past 2 1/2 years — and third in four months.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou, who spent his last two seasons with the Mets from 2007-08. A minor league manager for eight years, Rojas has worked in the organization since 2007.
MLB to test but not use computer umps
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will test computer plate umpires during spring training but will not use the system for decisions in any exhibition games.
MLB experimented with the automated balls and strikes system during the second half of last season in the independent Atlantic League, and the Arizona Fall League used it for a few dozen games at Salt River Fields.
Plate umpires hear the computerized ball/strike calls via earpieces. The human umps decide on checked swings and other plays.