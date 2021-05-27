Thirteen local athletes have positioned themselves to make runs at NCAA Division III track & field championships this weekend in Greensboro, N.C.
Of the four dozen area entries in the meet, those 13 have earned top-three seeds in their events. Loras College’s Mike Jasa leads the way with a 1:50.00 for the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters.
Here is a look at the local entries and their seeds for the meet, which begins today and runs through Saturday:
MEN
100 meters — 5, Josh Smith (Loras) 10:54.
800 — 1, Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:50.00.
1,500 — 8, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 3:50.00.
5,000 — 2, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 14:00.69.
10,000 — 9, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 29:56.99.
400 hurdles — 9, Shamari Scott (Loras) 53.14.
4x100 relay — 13, Loras (De’Andre Klein, Jake Willkomm, Dayvion Foreman, Josh Smith) 41.48.
4x400 relay — 3, Loras (Shamari Scott, Carter Oberfoell, Jake Willkomm, Mike Jasa) 3:12.04; 14, Dubuque (Kobe Howell, Jeremiah Steed, Blake Hardison, Nehemiah Griffin) 3:15.92.
Shot put — 10, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 16.75 meters; 17, Clayton Hahn (Dubuque) 16.11.
Discus — 3, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 53.33 meters; 8, Ben Veverka (UW-Platteville) 51.55; 16, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 49.55.
Hammer throw — 7, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 58.67 meters; 11, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 57.72; 16, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 56.23.
Decathlon — 9, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 6,625 points.
WOMEN
100 meters — 5, Terrianna Black (Loras) 11.98; 6, Marion Edwards (Loras) 11.99; 17, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 12.09.
200 — 4, Marion Edwards (Loras) 24.40.
400 — 2, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 55.53; 7, Olivia Costley (Dubuque) 56.37; 11, Jackie Ganshirt (Wartburg/Wahlert H.S.) 56.64.
5,000 — 6, Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 16:45.82.
10,000 — 2, Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 34.19.16.
100 hurdles — 2, Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/Benton H.S.) 13.93.
400 hurdles — 2, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 1:01.31; 6, Katie Schilling (UW-Platteville) 1:02.35.
4x100 — 2, Loras (Terriana Black, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe, Kelly Kohlhof) 47.17.
4x400 — 2, Loras (Stevie Lambe, Marion Edwards, Merryl Green, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) 3:46.16; 4, Wartburg (Jackie Ganshirt/Wahlert H.S.) 3:47.42.
High jump — 8, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 1.70 meters.
Long jump — 14, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.76 meters; 18, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 5.67.
Triple jump — 2, Terriana Black (Loras) 12.28 meters; 16, Grace Alley (Loras) 11.67.
Shot put — 3, Skye Digman (UW-LaCrosse/Platteville H.S.) 14.71 meters; 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 14.68; 5, Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville/Shullsburg H.S.) 14.55; 8, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 14.07.
Discus — 2, Carly Fischer (Loras) 48.15 meters; 9, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 45.58; 17, Mackenzie Goeller (Dubuque) 43.95.
Hammer throw — 10, Michelle Budden (Loras) 53.32 meters.