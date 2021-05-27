05152021-tracksaturday4-jr.jpg
Loras College’s Kassie Rosenbum (2) will take the No. 2 seed into the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division III track & field championships this weekend in Greensboro, N.C. She is also seeded sixth in the 5,000.

 JESSICA REILLY

Thirteen local athletes have positioned themselves to make runs at NCAA Division III track & field championships this weekend in Greensboro, N.C.

Of the four dozen area entries in the meet, those 13 have earned top-three seeds in their events. Loras College’s Mike Jasa leads the way with a 1:50.00 for the No. 1 seed in the 800 meters.

Here is a look at the local entries and their seeds for the meet, which begins today and runs through Saturday:

MEN

100 meters — 5, Josh Smith (Loras) 10:54.

800 — 1, Mike Jasa (Loras) 1:50.00.

1,500 — 8, Ryan Harvey (Loras) 3:50.00.

5,000 — 2, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 14:00.69.

10,000 — 9, Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque H.S.) 29:56.99.

400 hurdles — 9, Shamari Scott (Loras) 53.14.

4x100 relay — 13, Loras (De’Andre Klein, Jake Willkomm, Dayvion Foreman, Josh Smith) 41.48.

4x400 relay — 3, Loras (Shamari Scott, Carter Oberfoell, Jake Willkomm, Mike Jasa) 3:12.04; 14, Dubuque (Kobe Howell, Jeremiah Steed, Blake Hardison, Nehemiah Griffin) 3:15.92.

Shot put — 10, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 16.75 meters; 17, Clayton Hahn (Dubuque) 16.11.

Discus — 3, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 53.33 meters; 8, Ben Veverka (UW-Platteville) 51.55; 16, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 49.55.

Hammer throw — 7, Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville) 58.67 meters; 11, Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville) 57.72; 16, Zachary Naatz (Dubuque) 56.23.

Decathlon — 9, Ryan Rogers (Loras) 6,625 points.

WOMEN

100 meters — 5, Terrianna Black (Loras) 11.98; 6, Marion Edwards (Loras) 11.99; 17, Alison Beeman (Dubuque) 12.09.

200 — 4, Marion Edwards (Loras) 24.40.

400 — 2, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 55.53; 7, Olivia Costley (Dubuque) 56.37; 11, Jackie Ganshirt (Wartburg/Wahlert H.S.) 56.64.

5,000 — 6, Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 16:45.82.

10,000 — 2, Kassie Rosenbum (Loras) 34.19.16.

100 hurdles — 2, Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/Benton H.S.) 13.93.

400 hurdles — 2, Elayna Bahl (Loras) 1:01.31; 6, Katie Schilling (UW-Platteville) 1:02.35.

4x100 — 2, Loras (Terriana Black, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe, Kelly Kohlhof) 47.17.

4x400 — 2, Loras (Stevie Lambe, Marion Edwards, Merryl Green, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) 3:46.16; 4, Wartburg (Jackie Ganshirt/Wahlert H.S.) 3:47.42.

High jump — 8, Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill., H.S.) 1.70 meters.

Long jump — 14, Emma Seipel (Dubuque) 5.76 meters; 18, Demetria Johnson (Dubuque) 5.67.

Triple jump — 2, Terriana Black (Loras) 12.28 meters; 16, Grace Alley (Loras) 11.67.

Shot put — 3, Skye Digman (UW-LaCrosse/Platteville H.S.) 14.71 meters; 4, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 14.68; 5, Brianna Leahy (UW-Platteville/Shullsburg H.S.) 14.55; 8, Caroline Ferguson (Dubuque) 14.07.

Discus — 2, Carly Fischer (Loras) 48.15 meters; 9, Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque) 45.58; 17, Mackenzie Goeller (Dubuque) 43.95.

Hammer throw — 10, Michelle Budden (Loras) 53.32 meters.

