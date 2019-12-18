Welcome
There are always photos to be taken.
That never has been more apparent to people than right now, as the proliferation of cellphones — particularly smartphones with increasingly impressive cameras — has many people thinking like photographers.
But there still are some images that only a professional with a trained eye, an experienced touch and a nose for news can capture.
The Telegraph Herald is blessed to have a team of award-winning photojournalists to do just that.
Photo Editor Dave Kettering, Senior Photographer Jessica Reilly and Staff Photographers Nicki Kohl and Eileen Meslar blanket the tri-state area, capturing remarkable and memorable images across 10 counties and three states.
Our annual “Images” premium magazine showcases those efforts.
The following pages contain more than 100 photos of breaking-news events, notable local residents, picturesque scenes, sports contests of all forms and so much of the other news that pops up every day. Also included are some of the best pictures taken by our readers and submitted to us over the past 12 months.
Some of the photos capture moments of great joy, or sorrow, or surprise. Others document occurrences that folks will be talking about for years. Still others showcase the natural beauty of the Driftless area, sometimes with a bird’s-eye view afforded by the newspaper’s drone.
Many show the local residents who make a huge impact in our community every day, from volunteers to teachers to first responders.
This is not necessarily a collection of the best photos that our staff took in 2019. Heck, with more than 10,000 images snapped last year, it is tough to imagine a definitive “best of” list. But they capture the essence of the communities we have long served.
We look forward to our next 10,000 photos in 2020.
Dustin Kass
Managing Editor
Telegraph Herald