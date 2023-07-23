CARROLL, Iowa — Just moments after Beckman Catholic hoisted its seventh state-championship baseball trophy, Nate Offerman relinquished his nickname.
The Trailblazers’ senior pitcher/shortstop, dubbed “The Champ” by his teammates after winning an individual state title in golf, subtly walked away from the championship mob, removed his game-worn cap and pulled out a sharpie.
Along the first-base fence line at Merchants Park, Offerman placed his autographed hat backwards on the head of 3-year-old James Hall.
Recommended for you
“To: The Real Champ,” the bill of the cap read, underscored by Offerman’s signature.
“Everyone else was celebrating, and I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got to do something for him,”’ Offerman said. “My nickname is The Champ, but I don’t count myself as a champ compared to someone like that. It was the least I could do, but hopefully it made their family’s day.”
Offerman and his Trailblazer teammates have rallied around James, who was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in May 2021, and is currently receiving chemotherapy treatments for an inoperable brain tumor.
In Beckman’s 11-1 victory over Dubuque Senior on June 6, 12 local businesses donated $20 apiece for each run scored to support James’ fight. Combined with other fund-raising efforts, the night raised roughly $3,000 for the Hall-Tyler family.
Beckman won 16 of its final 19 games to close the season.
“When I got into coaching, I just really wanted to make a bigger impact on things other than just wins and losses,” said Beckman coach Ryan Mabe, longtime friend of James’ father, Nate, and former Beckman teammate in 2007. “I want the kids to be more aware of life. I’ve been really just blown away by the maturity of my kids and the way they’ve taken to James.”
In the contests that followed, the Trailblazers held James in their thoughts by inscribing ‘JH’ on their wrist tape.
During Monday’s state send-off assembly, the entire team donned customized t-shirts that read ‘Watching James strike out cancer.’ The shirt included a scoreboard reading, ‘James 1, Cancer 0,’ and a large portrait of the youngster’s face on a baseball uniform.
Offerman delivered a speech during the assembly described by Mabe as “way beyond his years.”
“I just told everybody that win or lose, it doesn’t matter,” Offerman said. “We could lose the first game, and it doesn’t matter to me as long as James is doing alright and is gonna keep fighting. There are bigger things in life than just a little baseball game.”
Contending for a state title comes inherently with Beckman baseball, but this year’s team played for much more.
“Just playing for a greater purpose,” Mabe said. “Just bringing these kids to an understanding that they can make an impact with what they do all while knowing a lot of people are watching them. The kids have just shown great maturity through this whole thing and kind of just ran with it.”
It’s a similar support system shown to legendary baseball coach Tom Jenk Jr., who was battling cancer during Beckman’s last championship run in 2017. And the 2021 state runner-up Trailblazer football team, which rallied behind teammate Easton Koelker’s fight during a historic march to the UNI-Dome.
Offerman feels that type of unwavering support will forever keep him connected to his tight-knit community.
“That’s why I love it,” he said. “That’s why I never really want to leave the town of Dyersville.”