Nate Offerman pitched Beckman Catholic past Pella Christian in the Iowa Class 2A quarterfinals en route to the school’s seventh state baseball championship.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

CARROLL, Iowa — Just moments after Beckman Catholic hoisted its seventh state-championship baseball trophy, Nate Offerman relinquished his nickname.

The Trailblazers’ senior pitcher/shortstop, dubbed “The Champ” by his teammates after winning an individual state title in golf, subtly walked away from the championship mob, removed his game-worn cap and pulled out a sharpie.

