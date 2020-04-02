John Schaefer, 78, is the oldest student currently enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and medical technology from UW-P and a master’s degree in microbiology from University of Arizona-Tucson. He is a former CEO and president of United Clinical Labs in Dubuque. He and his wife, Ruth, live in his hometown of Potosi, Wis., where they run a small cattle operation on their farm. They have six daughters.
“Our family used to go visiting, and the kids would have a good time while the adults talked. When television came, people started to stay at home watching programs. I wish there would be more connectivity among neighbors again. Technology can be good, but it has disconnected us.
I loved socializing in town
when I was a young boy.
n I’d go out to Uncle Keith’s farm and play with my cousin Jerry. Although our parents didn’t like us to get together. Bad things happened. We’d catch frogs and hunt for lead, things like that.
n My dad was a cattle buyer. Most of my uncles had farms or were small businessmen. Uncle Keith’s grandson, Tom, Jerry’s son, has that farm now. Jim Schaefer is still a farmer. Donnie Schaefer’s on a farm. Danny Schaefer’s on a farm. These are all my uncles’ sons, my cousins.
n My dad was a quiet type of guy in an old-style, ’50s family. Dad would bring home the bacon. Mom stayed home and raised the kids. He never gave me a spanking. He was always there when I needed him, even when I was on the wrong side. He didn’t try to make excuses for me. He’d just say, ‘We’ll get through this.’
n I’m studying health and human performance. I love to be with the students, and I like the learning environment. More people my age should be doing this. It lengthens their life. It enhances the quality of their life.
n I was just an idiot. I cost my dad a lot of money. He sent me to private boarding school for four years to Campion (Jesuit High School) in Prairie du Chien (Wis.). Then, I spent a semester at Loras College majoring in East Dubuque.
n I took a job with Ingersoll Milling in Rockford, Ill. I started as a janitor. The old man janitor would always try to catch me sleeping on the job. He could never do it because I never did. They made me a pipefitter within about a year. Then, they offered me a full-ride scholarship in engineering at the University of Wisconsin. I said, ‘Oh, I don’t like that. I like biology.”’And I turned them down.
n I was in the Navy for six years, two years on active duty. I was on the USS Sierra in Norfolk, Virginia, and was involved with Project Mercury. I was a radio messenger on the ship during some of the unmanned launches. I had to run messages up and down ladders between the decks.
n I was on the USS Wood. One of my first nights at sea, a plane hit the back of the carrier and went into the sea. I was on the deck, harnessed, waiting to grab the pilot. The pilot was never found. I grew up at that moment. This was for real and not for fun.
n We were in the Caribbean during the Bay of Pigs invasion. We were diverted to Cuba and given training for about an hour. We never got to Cuba. We were called off before then and were sent to the Mediterranean for seven months.
n I was a microbiologist, and we worked with the various departments at Mercy and at Finley and other hospitals to create (United Clinical Labs). I was a small cog among a lot of cogs that created UCL. I still work there as a courier on Sundays and holidays.
n Ruth and I dance at the American Legion from 5 to 8. We have a group of friends here in Dubuque that we like to dance with and socialize with.
n Ruth and I went to China last May. This summer, we have a trip planned to the Netherlands. They are study trips. We always want to learn when we travel. I still want to go to the Fiji Islands, to Germany, to Laos. Possibly New Zealand and Australia.