The final day of 2021 was a memorable one for the Clarke University men’s basketball program.
Head coach Jim Blaine earned his 100th career victory at the helm of the Pride, as his team edged Bethel, 91-86, on Friday at the Kehl Center.
Blaine became just the second coach at Clarke to amass 100 victories, joining Jon Davison, who finished with 148 wins.
Jacob Fierst led the Pride (7-7) with his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Keith Johnson netted 16 points, Chandler Dean added 14, and Biggie Luster chipped in 10 points.
Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cavs
CLEVELAND — Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more.
Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.
Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88
BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
Jones averaged 17.7 points per game over 12 seasons. The number went up in the postseason, when he averaged 18.9 points and was usually the No. 1 option for the game’s final shot for the teams that won 10 titles from 1959-69.
Becky Hammon new Las Vegas Aces coach
Becky Hammon is coming back to the WNBA as a head coach. The veteran San Antonio Spurs assistant took the lead spot with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
Hammon has been an assistant for the Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings in the past, but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team. She will be the highest paid coach in the league, potentially earning three or four times more than the highest paid player according to a person familiar with the deal.
FOOTBALL
Vikings lose QB Kirk Cousins to COVID
Kirk Cousins has never missed a game in the NFL to injury.
His first unplanned absence, due to COVID-19, could not have come at a worse time for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings placed their starting quarterback on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.
Cousins, who is unvaccinated, couldn’t be cleared in time to play even if he were feeling fine.
Bears QB Fields to miss second straight game
CHICAGO — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday.
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.
Bucs activate WR Mike Evans
TAMPA, Fla. — Receiver Mike Evans may get a chance to continue his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons Sunday against the Jets after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Evans needs only 101 yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the eighth straight season to start his career, building on the NFL record he set last season.