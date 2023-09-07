LANCASTER, Wis. — At Ihm Organic View Farms, the Ihm family has been dedicated to organic practices for much longer than its official certification in 2002.
John’s parents purchased the farm in 1970.
“My dad was using organic practices long before (we were certified),” said John Ihm, 47. “But we became certified because it means you get paid more.”
And that’s an important item to check off the list when you’re a farmer. Things like fluctuating prices, weather and equipment maintenance are just a few of the things that can make or break a farm during any given year.
The Ihms also have put other environment-friendly practices in place, including solar panels.
The work of organic certification is not for the faint of heart. Farmers must have put their organic practices in place for both livestock and crops for at least three years prior to applying for certification. That is followed by about three months of paperwork and inspections.
“That wasn’t a problem,” John said. “Because my parents had been farming that way for years.”
The Ihm farm is a dairy farm, with 900 acres for feed crops and pasture. The milk from Ihm Organic View Farms goes to Organic Valley, a popular regional brand of organic milk and other dairy products.
John’s wife, Deb, 45, takes care of much of the administrative work that needs to be done to keep the farm’s paperwork and records in order. In addition to that, she is the agriculture development and outreach specialist for Southwest Technical College in Fennimore. Like the whole family, she is very involved with FFA and serves on the Wisconsin FFA Foundation board.
As if that wasn’t enough to keep them busy, John and Deb have six children — Jeremiah, 21, Michael, 19, Trinity, 16, Vanessa, 13, Salina, 11 and Sawyer, 7 — and they are involved parents in their children’s school and extracurricular activities.
Jeremiah is currently a student at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, while Michael is in the National Guard and serves as a state FFA vice-president. Trinity is a high school junior, while Vanessa and Selina are middle schoolers, and Sawyer is in 2nd grade.
John grew up on the farm, but he did work off the farm for several years before coming back and partnering with his dad and brother in the family business.
“I worked for J. Gile Equipment (in Cuba City),” he said. “We lived in Benton until 2007, then came back to the farm.”
The Ihms made the decision to partner with John’s father and brother to farm full time in 2008.
Kristina Gleason, of Gleason Cattle Co. in Shullsburg, nominated the Ihms for Farm Family of the Year.
“They aren’t scared to try something new and set their sights high,” she said in her nomination.
Deb admits that juggling it all requires some sacrifice on all of their parts.
“Sometimes the kids can’t always do what they want to do,” she said. “Their friends will invite them somewhere, and we have to say no because there’s chores to do. They’ll say, ‘I can’t. I have chores to do.’ But we try to make up for that when we can.”
Deb’s life on the farm has given her students at Southwest Tech an advantage.
“Students have had the opportunity to come out here and see how we operate,” she said. “We’ve given tours and had students who did their internships here.”
When she’s not working at bettering the future of agriculture, she can often be found at home, keeping the farm’s books and making sure everything is running smoothly on the business side.
“The whole family is involved with FFA,” Gleason said. They can often be seen at ag events state-wide.
With Jeremiah and Michael still involved in agriculture in their young adult years, John and Deb are confident that the future of the family farm is secure.
“The younger kids still haven’t decided what they want to do,” Deb said. “But they have time. I have a feeling at least some of them will end up working in ag.”