The UW-Platteville Pioneers are trying to get into the mix in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after going 9-11 over the past two seasons.
The Pioneers took a step forward last season with a .500 record overall and a winning record in conference play and tied for third in the WIAC, which annually is one of the nation’s top Division III football conferences.
Here is a capsule look at the Pioneers:
UW-PLATTEVILLE PIONEERS
Coach — Ryan Munz (2nd season, 5-5)
Last year — 5-5 (4-3)
Returning offensive veterans — Brandt Stare (Jr., 5-10, 173, WR); Garrett Stare (Soph., 5-11, 176, WR); Beau Kopp (Soph., 6-2, 206, TE/LS); Tag Habedank (Jr., 6-0, 206, RB); Ryan Doherty (Jr., 6-1, 185, WR); Trevor Syse (Soph., 6-3, 195, WR); Michael Priami (Jr., 6-1, 177, QB); Josiah Fetherston (Jr., 5-10, 173, WR); Nathan Shackelford (Jr., 6-0, 205, QB); K’Vondre Meadows (Soph., 5-6, 168, RB); Jared Scheberl (Sr., 6-2, 172, K); John Goomey (Jr., 6-0, 231, TE); Cameron Joseph (Soph., 6-0, 273, OL); Ryan Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 258, OL); Blake Bury (Sr., 6-3, 288, OL); Connor Brown (Jr., 6-1, 294, OL); Luke Kreilkamp (Sr., 6-2, 278, OL); Austin Gitter (Sr., 6-4, 208, OL); Patrick Byers (Jr., 6-4, 267, OL); Daniel Sadkowski (Sr., 6-2, 282, OL); KC Redell Jr., 6-4, 270, OL); Logan Turigliatti (Jr., 6-2, 294, OL); Andrew Schweigert (Sr., 6-1, 190, K/P); Lucas Petersen (Sr., 6-4, 213, WR); Ryan Davis (Soph., 6-0, 159, WR); Michael Popkin (Sr., 6-2, 198, WR);
Returning defensive veterans — Jack Dietzen (Sr., 6-0, 255, DL); Aidan Tyk (Sr., 5-10, 168, DB); Justin Blazek (Sr., 6-5, 245, DL); Samuel Tausz (Sr., 6-1, 205, DB); Kyle Antos (Jr., 6-0, 189, DB); Brendan Lane (Soph., 6-0, 156, DB); Rece Shelton (Sr., 6-2, 245, DL); Brady Lease (Jr., 6-0, 184, DB); Joseph Mlachnik (Sr., 5-11, 185, DB); Andrew Bowles (Soph., 6-2, 208, LB); Sean McMillan (Sr., 5-11, 195, DB); Nicholas Alberico (Jr., 6-0, 185, DB); Will Straka (Soph., 6-1, 216, LB); Puneet Singh (Soph., 5-10, 146, DB); Sam Smith (Sr., 6-1, 234, LB); Samuel Crocker (Soph., 5-11, 193, LB); Cameron Colquitt (Soph., 5-10, 186, DB); Nicholas Allen (Sr., 5-8, 167, DB); Alex Blizzard (Sr., 5-11, 201, LB); Nicholas Lewis (Soph., 5-8, 158, DB); Andrew Haas (Jr., 5-9, 188, DB); Logan Drone (Soph., 6-3, 229, DL); Colton Ingram (Sr., 6-4, 233, LB); Peyton Lind (Sr., 6-2, 285, DL); Skylar Neff (Jr., 6-1, 291, DL); Gerrit Schomaker (Sr., 6-2, 282, DL); Tyler Bacon (Sr., 6-2, 235, DL); Aidan Sproule (Sr., 6-1, 231, DL);
Outlook — The Pioneers have grown accustomed to battling at the top of the WIAC standings, but are picked to finish fifth in the league this season. Experience should be a strength for UW-Platteville, which used a total of 93 players last season and return 54 this fall. The Pioneers used three quarterbacks last season and two return, with Priami playing five games (836 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and Shackelford playing four (385 yards, 2 TDs, 2 interceptions). UW-P ran for just 1,092 yards as a team last season, averaging 3.2 yards per rush. Habedank is the top returning rusher after gaining 127 yards on 45 carries last year. Garrett Stare is the team’s top returning receiver after catching 31 passes for 286 yards. Petersen (17 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD) is the only other returning player who had at least 10 receptions last season. Smith was the team’s leading tackler last season after registering 83 tackles, with 2.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Blazek, who was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list, led the team with 9.0 sacks and had 12 tackles for loss. Bacon forced a team-high three fumbles
Schedule — Aug. 31: at Lakeland; Sept. 9: at Dubuque; Sept. 16: MICHIGAN TECH; Sept. 23: Bye; Sept. 30: at UW-River Falls; Oct. 7: UW-STEVENS POINT; Oct. 14: UW-LA CROSSE; Oct. 21: at UW-Eau Claire; Oct. 28: at UW-Whitewater; Nov. 4: UW-OSHKOSH; Nov. 11: UW-STOUT