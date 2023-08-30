blazek pic.jpg

UW-Platteville defensive lineman Justin Blazek (2) looks for the sack during a game last season. Blazek was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list entering his senior season with the Pioneers.

 University of Wisconsin-Platteville

The UW-Platteville Pioneers are trying to get into the mix in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after going 9-11 over the past two seasons.

The Pioneers took a step forward last season with a .500 record overall and a winning record in conference play and tied for third in the WIAC, which annually is one of the nation’s top Division III football conferences.

