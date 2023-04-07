Water utility fights back after river goes dry
This section of the Ocheyedan River was dry last year.

 Jared Strong Iowa Capital Dispatch

MAY CITY, Iowa — A rural water utility in northwest Iowa wants to relax its state-mandated reporting requirements despite regulators’ finding that it contributed to a river running dry last year.

“We’re done being bullied,” said Doug Westerman, general manager of the Osceola County Rural Water System. “We’re done being pushed around.”

