GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed both of their first-round draft picks Friday, with former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt agreeing to terms.
Walker played linebacker and Wyatt was a defensive lineman on Georgia’s national championship team last season. The Packers selected Walker with 22nd pick and Wyatt with the 28th.
The Packers also have signed five of their other draft picks — UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (third round), South Carolina outside Kingsley Enagbare (fifth) Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter (seventh), Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (seventh) and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (seventh).
Dan Ventrelle out as Raiders team president
Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking over the job.
Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement Friday that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision.
Dabo Swinney’s brother arrested on sex chargeCOLUMBIA, S.C. — The brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Henry Ervil Swinney III, 53, of Clemson, S.C., was arrested on April 23. The attorney general’s release said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swinney.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O’Neill went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, asking a three-man panel to award him $4.15 million rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer.
A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout is not expected for several weeks. The three heard the case remotely.
Correa’s finger not broken, just bruised
MINNEAPOLIS— The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa, whose right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch in the previous game.
The CT scan Friday confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. He’s just bruised and sore.
Red Sox put Hernández, Hill on COVID-19 list
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox put center fielder Kiké Hernández and left-handed starter Rich Hill on the COVID-19 injured list before their series opener Friday night against the White Sox at Fenway Park. The 42-year-old Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA) pitched five shutout innings in an 8-0 loss to the Angels on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Embiid, 76ers beat Heat in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and Philadelphia beat the Miami Heat, 99-79, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.
Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series, 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.
Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster.
Klesmit, who is from Neenah, Wis., scored 14.9 points per game for Wofford this past season and earned third-team all-Southern Conference honors.
HOCKEY
Maple Leafs beat Lightning for 2-1 lead
TAMPA, Fla. — Jack Cambell had 32 saves — including three to protect the lead on a late power play — and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2, in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night.
Bruins win, Hurricanes still lead series
BOSTON — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season — and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
GOLF
Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo
POTOMAC, Md. — Jason Day shot a 3-under 67 in steady rain on Friday to expand his lead to three shots at the Wells Fargo Championship. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds.