Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-5, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.
Judge was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3-for-13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.
He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seventh when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled he had not checked his swing and had struck out. Judge gestured at the umpire and then waved in disgust while walking back to the dugout.
Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
The Yankees (93-58) have won six straight and 10 of 12, surpassing last year’s wins total and opening an 8 1/2-game division lead. They have 11 games remaining, finishing a four-game series Sunday and then heading to Toronto for three games.
Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4 and took over the AL batting lead with a .315 average to Judge’s .314.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Toronto regained the top AL wild-card spot with a victory over Tampa Bay.
Guardians 4, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and Cleveland moved closer to clinching the AL Central.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 10, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs, leading Milwaukee over Cincinnati for its fourth straight win.
Pirates 6, Cubs 0 — At Pittsburgh: Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and Pittsburgh beat Chicago to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Braves 6, Phillies 3 — At Philadelphia: Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta stopped a three-game losing streak.
Marlins 4, Nationals 1 — At Miami: Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings, and Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 10, Mets 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jacob deGrom got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings, and New York missed a chance to create some distance in the NL East race.
