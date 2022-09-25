Red Sox Yankees Baseball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk in a 7-5 victory over Boston on Saturday. He remains at 60 home runs, one shy of the American League record.

 Jessie Alcheh The Associated Press

Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-5, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.

Judge was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3-for-13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.

