PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Mickelson made the impossible look easy from a bunker behind the par-3 seventh green at Pebble Beach. He holed out from a bunker for birdie on the 13th, and chipped in from 90 feet for birdie on the next hole.
When he rapped in one last birdie, Mickelson had a 5-under 67 and trailed Nick Taylor of Canada by one shot going into the final round. Mickelson will be going for a record sixth title at Pebble Beach, and his first PGA Tour victory since he won this tournament last year.
Taylor was at 17-under 198 as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory, and first since he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in his fourth start as a tour rookie.
Mickelson hit a flop shot over the bunker on the par-5 18th to pull within one shot. They will be in the final group, along with their amateur partners. Mickelson has former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young, while Taylor has Golf Digest editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde.
Jason Day posted a 70 at Spyglass Hill and was only three shots behind at 14-under 201.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur has been postponed next week in Thailand because of the new virus from China.
That makes three golf events canceled or rescheduled because of the coronavirus that has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide and killed more than 700 — nearly all in China — since the first illness was reported in December.
The LPGA Tour previously canceled the Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for the first week of March in Hainan Island, China. The PGA Tour China Series moved its qualifier at the end of February from China to Singapore.
BASKETBALL
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple double with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic, 112-95, on Saturday night. The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.
Knicks beat Pistons for 4th straight win
DETROIT — Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a bank shot with 13.5 seconds left that helped the New York Knicks secure their fourth straight victory, 95-92, over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. The Knicks led, 91-89, when Randle scored inside to push the lead to four.
Curry returns home, Mavs rout Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night. Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak.
FOOTBALL
DELAWARE, Ohio — Former Ohio State University assistant football coach Zach Smith has been sentenced to jail for violating a civil protection order involving his ex-wife.
A Municipal Court judge in the Columbus suburb of Delaware sentenced Smith, 35, on Friday to 180 days in jail, suspended 160 days, and gave him one day’s credit for time served. He also must pay a $750 fine and receive anger management counseling.
BASEBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Former fan favorite Hunter Pence is returning to the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead.
The Giants announced Friday night they signed Pence to a one-year, $3 million deal. He can also earn up to an additional $2.5 million in various bonuses.
TENNIS
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the New York Open because of a shoulder injury. Kyrgios had moved back into the top 20 of the ATP rankings this week for the first time since August 2018 after a fourth-round appearance in the Australian Open.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Harvick has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing that will take the 44-year-old NASCAR champion through the 2023 season. Harvick, who won the 2014 Cup Series championship, said Saturday at Daytona International Speedway that he had been signed through 2021. He has 49 career wins and won the 2007 Daytona 500. Harvick drives the No. 4 Ford for SHR and has finished third in the final standings each of the last three seasons.
TRACK & FIELD
TORUN, Poland — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record on Saturday.
Duplantis jumped 6 meters, 17 centimeters (20 feet, 2.9 inches) at the indoor meet in Torun, Poland, beating by one centimeter the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. It’s a strong statement ahead of the pole vault competition at the Olympics in Tokyo in August.
SOCCER
CARSON, Calif. — Samantha Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-0 semifinal victory Friday night over Mexico in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games.
The United States will face Canada in the tournament’s title game today.