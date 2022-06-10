CHICAGO — Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million.
The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs had offered when figures were exchanged March 22.
Contreras, 30, hit .237 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 128 games last season, leading National League catchers in assists for the third time. The two-time All-Star is batting .277 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs this season. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 would have been admissible in arbitration other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Contreras could be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline with the Cubs in rebuilding mode. They are fourth in the NL Central at 23-33.
Contreras, pitcher Kyle Hendricks and outfielder Jason Heyward are the only players remaining from the 2016 World Series championship team.
MINNEAPOLIS — Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract. The deal avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins.
BASKETBALL
IOWA CITY — Former Iowa player Matt Gatens will return to the team as an assistant, coach Fran McCaffery announced Thursday. Gatens, an Iowa City native who has been on Drake’s staff for four seasons, replaces the retiring Kirk Speraw.
Gatens was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes from 2009-12. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time team captain.
Gatens was Iowa’s “Mr. Basketball” as a senior at Iowa City High in 2008. He played overseas and in the NBA Development League before working on Auburn’s staff.
MILWAUKEE — George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74.
Marquette announced Thompson died Wednesday at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes. Thompson scored 1,773 points for Marquette and owned the school’s career scoring record for 40 years. Thompson now ranks fourth on Marquette’s career scoring list. Thompson played five seasons in the ABA with Pittsburgh and Memphis before spending the 1974-75 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK — Mikhail Sergachev scored the tying and go-ahead goals Thursday night to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final. Game 6 is Saturday night in Tampa Bay.
Brandon Hagel added an empty net goal with 59 seconds remaining in regulation. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York.
SOFTBALL
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma won its sixth Women’s College World Series title, beating Texas, 10-5, to sweep the best-of-three championship series.
FOOTBALL
RICHMOND, Va. — The General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too many issues to be resolved and controversies surrounding the NFL team for the legislation to proceed. He says it could be reintroduced next year. The team said in a statement that it supported the legislature’s decision to “more deeply examine this issue.”
TENNIS
LONDON — Wimbledon will offer a record total of $50.5 million in player compensation, but the singles champions will receive less than the pre-pandemic amount.
The All England Club says prize money excluding per diems totals a record $48.8 million. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn $2.5 million, 14.9% less than in 2019. The overall prize money is an 11% increase over last year, when capacity was reduced because of coronavirus restrictions, and a 5.4% increase over 2019. The oldest Grand Slam tournament begins June 27 and organizers highlighted plans for the grass-court competition to be at full capacity for the first time in three years.
