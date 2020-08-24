News in your town

House arrests, with monitoring, to return as option in Dubuque County

Biz Buzz: Auto dealer settles into site; new eatery in Dubuque; crafting option in Galena; archery range eyes 4-D

People who make a difference: Platteville couple supplies fresh produce to local pantry, residents

Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

Dubuque County radio system to officially switch over in November

Five additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; Iowa reports a child's death

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

Jones County small businessman to challenge incumbent state senator in November

Kickoff 2020: Bobcats get back to work

Webinar on Iowa ag issues set for Tuesday

How Philly's Black community is using yoga to heal from the trauma of George Floyd's murder

Ask Amy: Man hopes Tinder will ignite a spark

City seeking artists for storm water mural project

Koneru: The slow progress of cancer care

New albums

Reeder: A parent prepares for a challenging school year

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 24

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: The chocolate equation

Marco becomes hurricane headed for US Gulf Coast

Clarence Page: Kamala Harris defies the soft bigotry of racial expectations

Cal Thomas: Lawlessness spreads like coronavirus across America

As virus rages, working parents face tough choices

08242020-state page news in brief

Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

Trump's vision of American greatness at center of convention

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Police: 12 arrested, 1 officer hurt during riot in Denver

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

News in brief

13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid

Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

Israel's Netanyahu accepts compromise, avoids election

Births

Alamanac

Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Trump's Arab-Israeli push

Semi-pro baseball: Farley captures EIHL playoff crown