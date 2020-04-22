Elias Ruiz (front right) and Steven Woytysiak, both from C&H Baseball, help install a 35-foot-high safety netting that runs behind home plate and along the length of each dugout at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., prior to the 2016 season. Associated Press sources say Minor League Baseball will likely agree to Major League Baseball’s plan to cut 40 minor league teams prior to the 2021 season.