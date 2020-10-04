For the past 4.5 years, I’ve been covering all things education for the Telegraph Herald. If it happens at a K-12 school — public or private — or any of our local colleges, or just has something to do with young people in general, you can bet I’m there to ask questions about it.
I actually discovered my love of reporting in high school, when I accidentally ended up in an introductory journalism class but was too shy to ask for a schedule change. One thing led to another, and eventually I found myself moving to the Midwest to study journalism at the University of Missouri. During my years there, I landed my first internship at none other than the TH. I spent about 1.5 years as a reporter in Joplin, Mo., after college, but once I heard there was an opening for an education reporter at the TH, I got to Dubuque as fast as I could.
I realized in college that I have a particular passion for writing about what happens in our local schools. The course of my career, and basically my life, came about as the result of a high school class and a few particularly good teachers. I think every kid deserves that kind of shot. Education is a vital part of the life of our community and our young people, and I want to be there to make sure you know about the decisions, ideas and people that shape our schools.
When it comes to reporting, I love any story that gets me away from my desk and out in the community. There’s a lot happening in our schools, and it’s always best when I get to see it for myself. In particular, though, I love getting the chance to tell the stories of people in the community. This summer, I finished up a four-year series in which I followed a group of students through high school. I got to sit down with them a couple of times a year to talk about the things that made them tick, the challenges they faced and the lessons they learned. And then, I had the opportunity to share those stories with the community and hopefully give others a window into their lives and into what it’s like to grow up in the tri-state area.
I consider it a privilege to have a role in sharing the stories of this community, and I look forward to sharing more of those stories with you.