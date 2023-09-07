EPWORTH, Iowa — At Whitewater Angus, Stephen and Dawn Mausser are used to burning the candle at both ends.
Stephen, 41, who now owns the farm that once belonged to his great-grandfather, and Dawn, 41, who grew up on a farm near Decorah, met at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis. They have been married for 18 years and have one son, Mckoy, 4.
In addition to operating the 475-acre livestock operation, both Stephen and Dawn work off-farm jobs as well: Stephen works for Bard Materials, a supplier of concrete and aggregate materials in northeast Iowa, and Dawn is an agriculture instructor at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville.
Stephen’s days often are longer than the typical eight hours.
“I worked 13 hours the other day,” he said. “I’d say I probably do 10 to 11 hours a day on average. Then I come home and I’ve got a few hours of daylight. Depending on what needs to be done, I’ll work a few more hours.”
Whitewater has always been a livestock farm, but it wasn’t until 1951 that Stephen’s grandfather brought Angus cattle onto the farm. He and Stephen’s father, Phil, built up an Angus herd, which currently numbers more than 400 head between Stephen and Dawn’s farm and Stephen’s parents’ operation.
Stephen became interested in genetics and artificial insemination and started registering their Angus stock.
“That allowed us to sell group breeding bulls,” he said. “It’s another revenue stream for the farm, because those bulls are worth more.”
The work cycle on the farm begins at the end of April or beginning of May with breeding. Breeding lasts about a month, including any artificial insemination that Stephen may do.
“Those are crazy busy months,” Dawn said.
Summer months are spent making hay, spraying corn, spraying weeds and maintaining pastures and fences. The fall brings harvesting, when corn is chopped and silage is made. In November, corn is combined and bales are made, and calf weaning begins.
“They’re usually about 600 to 700 pounds when we wean them,” Stephen said. “And then they’ll go into the yard, we feed them through the winter months and then we start calving again.”
The Maussers bring in a custom farmer to chop hay.
“There’s a lot of expensive equipment involved that we really don’t need except that one time of the year,” Stephen said. “We hire someone to do it. He’s in and out in two days. He’s done. If we did it, it would take us a week, plus we’d have to buy the equipment.”
Dawn, who will begin her 14th year of teaching this fall, also serves on the beef committees for both FFA and 4-H for the Dubuque County Fair, and Stephen volunteers at the fair as well. Dawn takes her students to FFA regional, state and national competitions. She works on the farm when she can.
“I help during calving and breeding season,” she said. “I do a lot of the marketing for the breeding bulls, take pictures, social media, all of that. I would love to be out there more, but obviously, with a 4-year old, that can be hard. But he loves to be out there, too.”
Mckoy already has started showing animals.
“He has already shown a pig in a little open show,” Dawn said. “He can become a (4-H) Clover kid in kindergarten. He loves to do that kind of stuff.”
Dawn is not sure if farming is in her and Stephen’s DNA, but she said it’s all they’ve ever known.
“It’s definitely something that we enjoy and it fuels our passion,” she said. “We know we want to do it. We’ve been blessed to meet a lot of people in the livestock industry, amazing people. I came from a family that didn’t have much, but we had our livestock. Our family vacation every year was going to the state fair.”
While they’ve never considered giving up farming, they’ve had their moments.
“There are times that you have to stop and think about where you’re headed and what’s going on,” Dawn said. “It’d be ideal to have Stephen home all day working on the farm, but that’s not an option. May is when we make a lot of wishes like that. But when you look at the whole big picture and where we might be in a few years, it’s rewarding to watch everything come together.”