EPWORTH, Iowa — At Whitewater Angus, Stephen and Dawn Mausser are used to burning the candle at both ends.

Stephen, 41, who now owns the farm that once belonged to his great-grandfather, and Dawn, 41, who grew up on a farm near Decorah, met at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis. They have been married for 18 years and have one son, Mckoy, 4.

Recommended for you