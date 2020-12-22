The season outlook for the Western Dubuque and Dyersville Beckman boys basketball teams is looking up, and the programs are moving up in the latest Iowa Associated Press rankings released on Monday.
The Bobcats improved to 5-0 on the season and jumped from 10th to eighth in the new poll for Class 3A. Dubuque Wahlert received a vote and Dallas Center-Grimes earned the top spot.
Beckman moved to 7-0 on the season and leaped from eighth to sixth in this week’s poll in 2A, with Boyden-Hull receiving the top position.
Dubuque Hempstead remains 10th in the 4A poll with a 1-1 record. Cedar Falls moved ahead to the No. 1 spot.
North Linn is first in the 1A rankings.
Maquoketa Valley 51, Clayton Ridge 48 (2OT) — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats escaped the Eagles in a wild double-overtime thriller.
Cuba City 87, Southwestern 61 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey dropped 22 points, Riley Richard added 17 points and Jack Misky had 16 as the top-ranked Cubans rolled on to a 4-0 start to the season.
Ray Runde led the Wildcats (1-4) with 17 points.
Iowa-Grant 90, New Lisbon 68 — At Livingston, Wis.: Isaac Hill scored 26 points and Reid Lundell added 21 as the Panthers (2-3) ran away from New Lisbon.
Platteville 41, Poynette 37 — At Poynette, Wis.: The Hillmen pulled out a defensive battle on the road.
River Ridge 55, Highland 29 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves routed Highland for a big win at home.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 44, Dodgeville 37 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Bailey Lutes lit up the nets with 26 points as the Cubans (5-2) built a 26-11 lead at halftime and held on to win.
Highland 82, Potosi/Cassville 74 — At Highland, Wis.: The Chieftains lost a shootout on the road.