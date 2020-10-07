News in your town

ZIP code-level data shows rise in cases throughout Dubuque County

Hinson gets campaign boost from longtime U.S. Senator at stop in Maquoketa

Walking onward, blind hunter keeps love for outdoor sport in sight

Election preview: Murphy-Lopez says rural Wisconsin comes before partisan politics

Police: Man threatens to shoot 2 in UD residence hall

24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque County

Hinson gets campaign boost from longtime U.S. Senator at stop in Maquoketa

Girls prep swimming: Eagles take down rivals

1 hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Prep volleyball: Cedar Rapids Xavier holds off Hempstead for MVC divisional title

College basketball: Hawkeyes' schedule still up in the air

The flavors of fall: Beets and kohlrabi come to the table

Ask Amy: Daughter-in-law doesn’t want to forgive adultery

Fragrant dish captures flavors of Moroccan tagine without hours of work

Our opinion: Loss of air service to Dubuque Regional Airport disappointing but not surprising