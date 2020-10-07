Republicans ask state supreme court to stay election ruling
IOWA CITY — Republican groups asked the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked enforcement of a state order that’s been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests.
The Republican National Committee, President Trump’s campaign and other GOP groups said in their petition that Iowa’s election administration could be thrown into “chaos” if the ruling stands.
At issue is Monday’s ruling by Judge Robert Hanson blocking Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate from enforcing his directive that required counties to mail blank absentee ballot applications to voters instead of ones pre-filled with their personal information.
Hanson found the directive would harm the public’s interest in making voting by mail as easy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on the directive, courts have invalidated pre-filled absentee ballot applications that were mailed to more than 200,000 voters in three counties. Court injunctions issued at the request of GOP groups block those counties from processing tens of thousands of applications that were returned.
Hanson’s ruling did not dissolve those injunctions, but he said counties could ask the courts to lift them. Doing so could allow the counties to mail absentee ballots to thousands of voters whose pre-filled applications were invalidated, including about 14,000 in Linn County.
The GOP’s petition for review asks the court to immediately stay Hanson’s ruling, saying it is an improper “collateral attack” on the injunctions and creates confusion.
Educator dies from complications of COVID-19
WEST DES MOINES — An educator in a Des Moines suburb has died from complications of COVID-19, but authorities are unable to say whether she contracted the virus at school or elsewhere.
Jennifer Crawford, a special education assistant at Indian Hills Junior High School in West Des Moines, died Monday, Principal Shane Christensen said in an email to the school district’s families and staff.
School district spokeswoman Laine Mendenhall-Buck said that Crawford was out of the state when her symptoms began and she had not been at the school for several weeks.
“We do not know exactly how she contracted the virus,” Mendenhall-Buck said.
2 pronounced dead at site of 3-vehicle crash
PALO — Two people died in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer, in eastern Iowa, officials said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a rural intersection several miles south of Palo, according to a news release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies who first arrived on the scene found that the semi, a car and a pickup truck had collided, and the semi was engulfed in flames.
Investigators said the driver of the semi was pulled from the burning wreckage by passing motorists and was flown to a nearby hospital. His medical condition was not immediately available.
The drivers of the car and pickup were declared dead at the scene. Authorities had not released their names by late Tuesday morning.
Father faces charges in death of newborn
INDIANOLA — The father of a newborn who died in June now also faces charges in the baby’s death, along with the infant’s mother.
Gregory Burton Rodee, 29, of Indianola, has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death, television station WOI reported. The baby’s mother, 31-year-old Amber Nicole Phillips of Indianola, faces the same charge.
Authorities say the couple called 911 late on the night of June 14 to report that their baby — born just 20 minutes earlier at home — was not breathing. The couple refused medical treatment for the baby, but called 911 again about nine hours later when they woke and found the baby not breathing, officials said. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy showed the baby tested positive for methadone and buprenorphine, which “likely contributed to the respiratory failure from respiratory distress syndrome.”
Authorities seek information on fatal crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Police in western Iowa are seeking the driver of a car investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash, then fled the scene.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. A witness told police that a light blue car merging onto the interstate from I-480 hit one of three motorcycles traveling southbound on I-29, pushing the bike into a guardrail.
The driver was taken to a hospital in Omaha, Neb., where he died.