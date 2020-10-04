Working for the Telegraph Herald is something that had been always on my mind growing up. When I was little, my parents introduced me to Louie Psihoyos at a book signing, well before he became an Oscar award winning documentary filmmaker. At the time, I had no idea who he was or what he did for a living, I just knew that he made a book about dinosaurs and I needed it.}
Growing up I learned about his exploits, true or not, I had heard for a time he freelanced for the Telegraph Herald and then worked for National Geographic for 17 years. He then directed and appeared in the feature-length documentary The Cove, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2009. Being a young avid filmmaker myself, I was inspired by Psihoyos. He was the first person I met in person that became famous from following his passion.
My parents strongly encouraged me to find something of interest in my life and go for it. I’ve always had a passion for photography and filmmaking, which I am sure my parents were not as excited about. By the time I graduated from high school, I had decided that if I was going to have to grow up, I was going to do something with my life that I love, no matter how hard it will be to achieve.
In 2005 I was given the opportunity to attend Clarke University, then named Clarke College, so I pursued a degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism. I joined the student publications and worked as either a photographer or photo editor with the hopes that one day I could use that experience to find a way to get hired at the Telegraph Herald. For some reason I got it in my head that if I followed Louie’s path I would end up living my life doing my passion.
Lo and behold in the process of learning what it takes to be a good journalist, I developed a love for visual storytelling. I found that even though I am not the best at punctuation or spelling, I love the ability to tell people's stories through video. My passion for photography and filmmaking had evolved into a love of storytelling.
After a few years of searching and applying for job opportunities at the Telegraph Herald I was finally hired as a multimedia specialist in 2014. Since then my skills and experience have grown, and I feel like I’ve helped create many beautiful stories along the way. I feel like what I do now is for the most part fulfilling my desire to become a better storyteller and will maybe even lead to other opportunities, including working for National Geographic.
Although I doubt that Mr. Psihoyos remembers me, I’d still like to one day meet him again to let him know that he inspired me to be where I am today and that hopefully one day, I can do the same for someone else.