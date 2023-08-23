With the prospect of court challenges looming, the Dyersville City Council has formally approved changes to an ordinance putting limits on adult entertainment in the community.
Unlike earlier this month when multiple speakers addressed the council to express concerns about the fate of the ordinance and their opposition to adult entertainment establishments in the community, city leaders with little fanfare unanimously approved the second reading of the amended ordinance and waived the third reading during their Aug. 21 meeting. The amendments will be implemented upon official publication.
Specifically, council members modified the ordinance by clarifying definitions of terms related to adult entertainment, adult entertainment facilities and “specified anatomical area.” In a previous memo to council members, City Administrator Mick Michel recommended changes be made to the ordinance to address “concerns regarding potential vagueness and strengthen the ordinance’s constitutionality.”
Prior to council members approving the amendment’s second reading, Assistant City Attorney Edward Henry addressed a letter sent by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa to city leaders in June. The ACLU’s letter challenged the constitutionally of Dyersville’s 16-year-old ordinance.
This week, Henry reassured council members that two of the three points the ACLU cited in challenging the community’s ordinance were unfounded. He dismissed ACLU contentions that the ordinance violates First Amendment freedom of speech provisions due to its content-based restrictions, as well as equal protection guarantees by targeting the LGBTQ community with its regulations on drag shows.
However, Henry concurred with the ACLU’s conclusion of the ordinance being “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
“The primary concern we had with the previous iteration of this ordinance was the challenge raised by the ACLU that it was perceived as being overbroad,” Henry told council members. “In our opinion, the revisions solve that problem. Additionally, the change in language eliminates the threat of, what we perceive as an unsuccessful, but a potential challenge based on the language that was previously included addressing male and female impersonators.”
With the revisions to the ordinance, language explicitly prohibiting performances by “male or female impersonators” has been removed and has been replaced with language defining adult content.
While some verbiage has changed, Henry emphasized to council members the law maintains its strength.
“It doesn’t change the meaning,” he said. “Everything that was previously prohibited remains prohibited.”
“Our code has been in place for a very long time,” Michel added. “We made some minor changes in case there is a court test.”
The Dyersville Commercial attempted to contact the ACLU of Iowa to seek comment regarding the ordinance changes but did not receive a response by press time.