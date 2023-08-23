With the prospect of court challenges looming, the Dyersville City Council has formally approved changes to an ordinance putting limits on adult entertainment in the community.

Unlike earlier this month when multiple speakers addressed the council to express concerns about the fate of the ordinance and their opposition to adult entertainment establishments in the community, city leaders with little fanfare unanimously approved the second reading of the amended ordinance and waived the third reading during their Aug. 21 meeting. The amendments will be implemented upon official publication.

