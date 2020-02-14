News in your town

Dubuque County supervisors vote to back 3 initiatives tied to child care

Love stories: On Valentine's Day, 2 local couples recount their beginnings

Weekend Buzz: 5 events to check out this weekend

Dubuque officials move toward water quality plan that focuses on conservation techniques over facility upgrades

Dubuque man to honor late wife by promoting organ donation

After urging by Dubuque-area advocates, Iowa expands driver's license rules to include Pacific Islanders

Dubuquer linked to international hacking scheme, accused of stealing $6.7 million pleads guilty

Jo Daviess among Illinois counties without free meal sites for summer

Authorities: Traffic stop in Clayton County leads to drug dealer's arrest

UPDATE: Victim's ex-boyfriend, investigators take stand on day 2 of Manchester man's murder trial

Vandal breaks window, causes damage at Dickeyville's famed grotto

Man gets probation for masked break-in assault in Dubuque

Driver seriously injured when dump truck hit by train in Clayton County

1 hurt when vehicle strikes semi near Galena

Country singer, runner-up on 'The Voice,' coming to PDC

2 Clarke alumni credited with Oscar music prep

Dubuque show featuring comic known for 'Whose Line is it, Anyway?' postponed