Everybody knows the sound of barbershop music — that distinctive blending of a lead, tenor, baritone and bass a cappella voices singing in perfect harmony that remind us of a bygone era.
But the barbershop genre is far from over, as evidenced by the more than 22,000 members of the Barbershop Harmony Society, formally known as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Singing in America. The society had global affiliate around the world, making the genre of barbershop singing one of the world’s most popular forms of music.
The Music Men Barbershop Chorus of Dubuque is one of BHS’ chapters and originally was formed in 1949.
Dick Wepking, 88, of Dubuque, has been a member for 62 years.
“I joined in 1960,” he said. “I was in a quartet in high school and college. I came to Dubuque and heard about the chorus, so I went to a rehearsal and joined.”
Wepking said he has seen the chorus ebb and flow through the years, but they have never stopped singing, even when the group got down to just six or eight members. The chorus has about 22 active members.
“We practiced through the pandemic,” he said. “We rehearsed outside in the parking lot of the church where we practice. It was good for our mental health, I think.”
Celebrating its 73rd year, the Music Men Barbershop Chorus of Dubuque traveled to Minneapolis to attend its first Barbershop Chorus convention in more than three years the weekend of Oct. 14. Barbershop Chorus competitions traditionally are called “conventions” because the gathering involves a number of sessions and social activities, along with the singing competition.
“We hadn’t been competing regularly,” said Pamela Mumm, who has directed the chorus since 2019. “We got back into competing in 2019, then everything closed down because of COVID.”
Eric Winsor, 66, of Luxemburg, Iowa, joined the chorus in 1985, when he returned after serving in the Navy and ran into his old choir director.
“She asked me if I was doing any singing, and I said ‘No,’” he said. “So I got connected that way. I had a lot of fun in choir in high school. I can hear well, and I can tune well. I’m just one of those lucky people.”
Winsor said it’s hard not to get hooked on barbershop, whether you’re singing or listening.
“Baritone is where the fun is,” he said. “When you stack those notes together, not only you hear those four notes, you’ll hear overtones that will be produced just by the harmonics. That’s the hook.”
Mumm came on board as the group’s director when Winsor discovered he wasn’t director material.
“We needed a director so badly,” he said. “I went to Harmony University, which is put on by the society, and you can go immerse yourself in classes and learn as much as you want. I went specifically for director’s college. And I discovered without a shadow of a doubt that I stink at it.”
Mumm, who has a master’s degree in music education, was excited about the prospect of directing a barbershop chorus.
“It’s a genre that’s been around for over 100 years,” she said. “It’s a beautiful art form. Some of the members are in their 90s, some are in their 20s. It’s a very diverse age group.”
Mumm said the barbershop conventions are unique.
“You sing, there are judges, you’re scored, so it’s definitely a competition,” she said. “But everybody is the biggest cheerleaders for each other. Choruses will have hospitality rooms with food and beverages. You’ll hear singing everywhere. You’ll hear it in the hallways, in the hotel rooms, in the lobby. It’s a unique experience.”
Dan Heger, 66, of Stitzer, Wis., is new to barbershop singing. He has been a member of the Dubuque chorus for about three months. The convention was his first experience singing in public.
“I’ve never sung publicly before,” he said. “Never been on a stage or anything like that. It was really exciting and fun.”
But Heger wasn’t sure about joining a chorus when his friend first brought him to a rehearsal.
“I play guitar with friends and sing around the campfire,” he said. “But that’s about it. My friend finally got me to go to a practice, and I sat and listened to them the whole time thinking, ‘How am I going to get out of this?’ Then Pamela asked me to sing the word ‘beyond.’ Just that one word. She and my friend Jim did the harmonies. Two more guys came over and harmonized. It sounded just awesome. Right then and there, I knew I was hooked.”
The group finished in the middle of the pack at the recent convention.
“Everybody was happy about that because it was a huge improvement from the last time they competed,” Heger said. “I saw way more camaraderie than competition. I just had so much fun. It was a heck of a cool experience.”
Mumm said that despite the pandemic, the chorus has continued to thrive.
“We did Zoom rehearsals, we practiced outside at the arboretum, at the river front, in parking lot around heaters,” she said. “We ended up gaining six singers through COVID.”
Mumm said the group always is looking for new members, men and women.
“We have people who have been in music, but many have no musical experience,” she said. “We have farmers, retired people, real estate agents, even a funeral director. They just love to sing. We really are a grass roots chorus, and we’re proud of that.”
Wepking said it’s a connection unlike any other.
“You don’t need to know anybody,” he said. “The connection is singing. Get four guys together and sing a song, and you’ve got instant friendships. That’s what’s really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.