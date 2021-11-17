LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members this week voted unanimously to override two vetoes by Mayor David Varnam.
The votes restore increases in sanitary sewer and stormwater utility rates in 2022 that council members initially approved last month.
Before the council action this week, Varnam repeated why he had vetoed both rate increases. He said combined with the proposed $1.10 increase in the garbage and recycling contract with Town and Country Sanitation, the total utility rate increase will be $3.78 per month. Varnam wanted the council to wait until the city has a full picture of the trash rate before council members considered approving any rate increase for the sanitary sewer or stormwater utilities.
But Council Member Bob Schmidt said even a 5% increase in the sewer rate doesn’t cover all the costs the utility faces.
City Clerk/Treasurer Dave Kurihara said that, with a 5% increase, the projected loss for 2022 for the sewer utility still is $100,000. He said a 9% or 10% rate hike would be needed for the utility to break even.
Varnam had also vetoed the 50-cent stormwater rate increase. In his veto letter, he said the rate increase comes just two years after the council approved a 90-cent increase. Varnam said that without the rate increase, the stormwater utility is “running a positive balance.”
City Administrator David Carlson said the most significant problem the city has with the stormwater utility is it is always short on funds to do stormwater projects during the year. Varnam suggested the city use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to do any stormwater projects. But Carlson said it’s likely ARPA money will be spent elsewhere.
Varnam said his biggest concern on the stormwater utility rate increase is its impact on businesses in the community since they have parking lots and property that are impacted more by increases.
Lastly, he said the bottom line is both rate increases will impact the pocketbook of residents.
Also this week, council members learned that the city has no signed contract with Town and Country Sanitation that allowed it to charge the city a higher fee to dispose of recyclables. The council is considering an increase of $1.10 per month in the garbage collection fee as part of the 2022 city budget.
Kurihara told the council that he could find no signed contract with Town and Country Sanitation that allowed the waste hauler to charge an additional $1.10 per month if the company had no market for recyclables that it collects from city residents. Kurihara said he only could find a contract that said “proposed” on the document.
Carlson said he also could not find a signed contract between the two parties.
Kurihara, Carlson and Public Works Director John Hauth also said they received no notification from Town and Country Sanitation that it was going to be charging the additional $1.10 per month, which started in March.
According to Kurihara, the city has covered that additional cost — $1,500 to $1,600 per month — with money from the city’s general fund.
Doug Enke, of Town and Country Sanitation, could not attend this week’s meeting. Council members decided to ask Enke to attend their December meeting and to delay action on the issue until they learned more.