May 11, 1836: The Du Buque Visitor, Iowa’s first newspaper and ancestor of the Telegraph Herald, produces its first weekly issue.
1854: The Dubuque Express and Dubuque Herald merge. Partner Dennis A. Mahony leaves in August 1855 but returns as proprietor in 1860.
1862-63: Stilson Hutchins is part-owner of the Dubuque Express and Herald, predecessor of the TH. He later starts The Washington Post.
August 1862: Dennis A. Mahony, Express and Herald editor and outspoken Copperhead, is arrested and jailed in the Old Capitol Prison in Washington upon orders of President Lincoln.
July 5, 1870: The Dubuque Daily Telegraph publishes its first edition. Its founder is Dennis A. Mahony.
1882: The Dubuque Democrat, owned by P.J. Quigley, is founded. (Date approximate.)
1885: Dubuque Democrat and Dubuque Telegraph consolidate. P.J. Quigley is a principal owner.
1898: Ten-year-old Fred W. Woodward, future majority owner and publisher, secures a Dubuque Telegraph delivery route.
Oct. 27, 1901: The Dubuque Telegraph and Dubuque Herald merge. P.J. Quigley is majority owner.
Feb. 19, 1912: The Telegraph-Herald publishes its first comic strip.
1917: Fred W. Woodward, general manager, acquires controlling interest of Telegraph-Herald Inc. from the estate of P.J. Quigley.
April 3, 1920: Citing newsprint shortages and a weak economy, the Telegraph-Herald discontinues Saturday publication. It returns 68 years later.
April 3, 1927: The Telegraph-Herald acquires the Times-Journal.
1930: The Telegraph-Herald relocates from Fifth and Main streets to its new building on the northwest corner of Eighth and Bluff.
July 16, 1936: U.S. Sen. Louis R. Murphy, a former editor of the Telegraph-Herald, dies in a one-car accident near Chippewa Falls, Wis. He was driving the car of TH Publisher Fred W. Woodward, who suffered minor injuries, as did the wives of Murphy and Woodward.
May 4, 1941: Telegraph-Herald Inc. debuts radio station KDTH.
Feb. 28, 1966: The Telegraph-Herald is printed on the Goss Metro, the manufacturer’s first double-wide offset press anywhere.
December 1970: Dubuque businessman Roger Rhomberg is the recipient of the inaugural Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Aug. 18, 1975: Fred W. Woodward, TH publisher and majority owner for 58 years, dies at age 87.
May 1986: The TH marks 150 years of service with open houses and a community event.
Aug. 13, 1988: The Telegraph Herald resumes Saturday publication and adds publications on major holidays, making it a 365-days-a-year newspaper.
Jan. 20, 1993: F. Robert “Bob” Woodward, former TH general manager and the chairman of the WCI board, dies at age 81.
August 1995: Bill Woodward, former TH general manager and chairman of the Woodward Communications board, dies at age 56.
January 1996: The Telegraph Herald launches THonline.com.
Sept. 16, 1996: The Telegraph Herald converts from weekday afternoon and weekend morning publication to every-morning publication.
Dec. 31, 2009: Tom Woodward’s resignation as a corporate executive marks the first time since 1901 that no member of the Woodward family is employed by the TH or the parent company. (Family members still serve on the corporate board.)
November 2012: Woodward family employment at the TH or corporate parent Woodward Communications, Inc., resumes when Tom Woodward is named chief executive officer and president. Bob Woodward III is named a vice president.
October 2015: The TH’s Goss Metro press, the first of its kind when installed in 1966, is retired after nearly a half-century of service. The TH begins contracting for printing services.
Jan. 1, 2017: Dubuque native Amy K. Gilligan becomes executive editor, the first woman in the position.
August 2017: Bob Woodward Jr., former chairman of Woodward Communications, Inc., dies at age 80.
July 28, 2018: William F. Skemp, whose nearly six decades of employment with the company ranged from newspaper carrier to part-time sports clerk to corporate president, dies at age 79.
June 2019: Bob Woodward III is named interim TH publisher.