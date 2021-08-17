Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Jason Weittenhiller
Last season — 2-5
Returning starters — Jesse Martin (Sr., WR/DB), Devin Digman (Sr., TE/DE), Chase Carroll (Sr., WR/DE), Terrell Halverson (Sr., WR/DB), Derek Digman (Jr., QB/DB), Porter Mandurano (Jr., OL/DL), Connor Popp (Jr., WR/LB), Jayden Culbertson (Jr., RB/DL)
Other returning letterwinners — Ethen Boigenzahn (Sr., WR/DB)
Outlook — The Hillmen return experience at several of their skill positions, including first-team all-conference tight end and second-team defensive end Devin Digman. He will be joined by second-team defensive back Terrell Halverson and honorable mention linemen Jayden Culbertson and Porter Madurano. Junior Derek Digman (905 yards passing) is back after taking the quarterback role on as a sophomore, as is senior wide receiver/defensive back Jesse Martin, who tore his ACL last October in the third game of the season. He had nearly 600 receiving yards his sophomore season.
Schedule — Aug. 20: DARLINGTON; Aug. 27: at Columbus; Sept. 3: at River Valley; Sept.10: DODGEVILLE; Sept. 17: at Brodhead/Juda; Sept. 24: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Oct. 1: at New Glarus/Monticello; Oct. 8: RICHLAND CENTER; Oct. 15: ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Cory Koenig
Last season — 5-4
Returning starters — Max Amundson (Sr., 6-0, 185, WR/SS), Maddox Cejka (Jr., 5-11, 165, QB), Seth MacEachern (Sr., 6-2, 160 WR/SS), Syler Wall (Sr., 5-10, 215, OG), Aden McCluskey (Sr., 6-1, 210, OLB), Luke Kramer (Jr., 5-8, 160, ILB), Kurt Wall (Jr., 5-10, 155, FS)
Other returning letterwinners — Caeleb Cipra (Sr., OL/OLB) Quintin Scott (Sr., WR/CB), Ryan Wall (Sr., OLB), Brogan Brewer (Jr., FB), Vince Feye (Jr., OL/ILB), Alex Gibbs (Jr., OL/DL), Rhett Koenig (Jr., RB/SS), Ryder Koenig (Jr, WR/CB), Tommy Mara (Jr., TE/CB), Joey Xiya (Jr., RB/ILB), Ty Wagner (Soph., RB/ILB)
Outlook — The Blackhawks have senior quarterback Maddox Cejka back after throwing for 842 yards last season, but will have to replace leading rusher Bradyn Saint and receivers Brady Russell and Jon Nicholson. Also gone are all-conference linemen Christian Black, Austin Martin, Chad Achenbach, Ryan Drinkwine and Jayden Johnson. Senior Max Amundson will help lead the defense this season as a returning all-conference linebacker.
Schedule — Aug. 20: AQUINAS; Aug. 27: at Tomah; Sept. 3: POYNETTE; Sept. 10: at New Glarus/Monticello; Sept. 17: RICHLAND CENTER; Sept. 24: at Platteville; Oct. 1: RIVER VALLEY; Oct. 8: at Dodgeville; Oct. 15: BRODHEAD/JUDA